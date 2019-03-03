Uganda Rugby Union boss Andrew Owor is now the Vice President on the continental Rugby

Uganda Rugby Union (URU) President Andrew Owor was on Saturday, 2nd March 2019 elected unopposed as the new Vice President of Rugby Africa.

This happened at the 13th General Assembly of Rugby Africa held in Marrakech, Morocco.

The elections saw a new president, Khaled Babbou from Tunisia elected to replace Abdelaziz Bougja.

I’m very glad that the elections went on well and that most of the countries accepted our nominations and gave us the mandate to lead Rugby Africa for the next four years. We think with our strategy we can work together with all the different members of Rugby Africa and we can accelerate the growth of the Game on the continent Andrew Owor, Vice President Africa Rugby Body

Khaled Babbou, President Africa Rugby

In Africa, we remain united, efficient, all together! I congratulate Abdelaziz Bougja and his team for the fantastic work done Khaled Babbou, New President Africa Rugby

Meanwhile, the assembly also passed for the affiliation of Egypt as the latest member on board with a massive 25 votes in favor.

Abdelaziz Bougja, the outgoing President, was elected Honorary President unanimously.

Full Executive:

President : Khaled Babbou (Tunisia)

: Khaled Babbou (Tunisia) Vice President : Andrew Owor (Uganda)

: Andrew Owor (Uganda) Treasurer: Tank Oi Tank (Ivory Coast)

Tank Oi Tank (Ivory Coast) Secretary: Jurie Roux (South Africa)

Members:



Aaron Jani (Zimbabwe)

Abdennaceur Bougja (Morocco)

Clement Sinkamba (Zambia)

Guedel N’diaye (Senegal)

Herman Mbonyo (Democratic Republic of Congo)