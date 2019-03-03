Uganda Rugby Union (URU) President Andrew
This happened at the 13th General Assembly of Rugby Africa held in Marrakech, Morocco.
The elections saw a new president, Khaled Babbou from Tunisia elected to replace Abdelaziz Bougja.
I’m very glad that the elections went on well and that most of the countries accepted our nominations and gave us the mandate to lead Rugby Africa for the next four years. We think with our strategy we can work together with all the different members of Rugby Africa and we can accelerate the growth of the Game on the continentAndrew Owor, Vice President Africa Rugby Body
In Africa, we remain united, efficient, all together! I congratulate Abdelaziz Bougja and his team for the fantastic work doneKhaled Babbou, New President Africa Rugby
Meanwhile, the assembly also passed for the affiliation of Egypt as the latest member on board with a massive 25 votes in favor.
Abdelaziz Bougja, the outgoing President, was elected Honorary President unanimously.
Full Executive:
- President: Khaled Babbou (Tunisia)
- Vice President: Andrew Owor (Uganda)
- Treasurer: Tank Oi Tank (Ivory Coast)
- Secretary: Jurie Roux (South Africa)
Members:
- Aaron Jani (Zimbabwe)
- Abdennaceur Bougja (Morocco)
- Clement Sinkamba (Zambia)
- Guedel N’diaye (Senegal)
- Herman Mbonyo (Democratic Republic of Congo)
The Africa Rugby body was created in 1986.
It was previously the African Confederation of Rugby (Confédération Africaine de Rugby – CAR), is one of the six regional associations composing World Rugby (www.WorldRugby.org), the international organisation responsible for the governing of Rugby Union and Rugby Sevens. Rugby Africa unites all of the African countries which play rugby union, rugby sevens, and women’s rugby. Rugby Africa organises the Rugby Africa Gold Cup, the qualifying competition for the Rugby World Cup 2019, and Africa 7, a qualifying competition for the Olympic Games 2020. Rugby Africa has 38 members, including 22 membres and associated members of World Rugby, 10 members and associated members of Rugby Africa and 16 new countries collaborating with Rugby Africa.APO