Wakiso Giants edge Bukedea TC to maintain grip of Elgon Group

Action between Wakiso Giants and Bukedea Town Council at Bugembe (PHOTO: Wakiso Giants Media)

2018-19 FUFA Big League | Saturday Results

Elgon Group:

Wakiso Giants 1-0 Bukedea Town Council

Rwenzori Group:

Kitara 2-2 Water

Steven Bengo celebrates his goal. (PHOTO: Wakiso Giants FC Media)

Wakiso Giants Football Club remains the only unbeaten in as many games of the 2018-19 FUFA Big League.

During their very latest duel, Ibrahim Kirya’s charges piped visiting Bukedea Town Coun 1-0 at the Kyabazinga Stadium, Jinja on Saturday.

Steven Bengo’s first half goal propelled them to yet another routine home win.

The home side was forced into an early change when midfielder Hakim Ssenkumba limped out for Richard Kigozi inside the opening 20 minutes.

In the second half, Kiweewa came off for Duff Luboobi before the goal hero Bengo was rested for the hard working Isaac Ntege.

This was Wakiso Giants’ 9th win in 14 matches, taking them to 32 points, six clear of second placed Kyetume who humbled Kataka 4-2 on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Kitara further lost the chase for the much-treasured playoff slot, drawing at home with Water in a 2-all stalemate.

The West Nile derby between Nebbi Central and Doves All Stars ended one goal apiece.

Thursday Results:

Elgon Group:

Kyetume 4-2 Kataka

Kataka Entebbe 0-0 Bukedea Town Council

Bukedea Town Council UPDF 0-0 Jinja Municipal Council (JMC) Hippos

Jinja Municipal Council (JMC) Hippos Light S.S 1-0 Amuka Bright Stars

Rwenzori Group:

Kireka United 1-1 Doves

Doves Kabale Sharp Vs Bumate United (* Not played, Bumate United failed to travel )

) Ntinda United 1-4 Kiira United

Wednesday Result: Kansai Plascon 1-1 Kiboga Young