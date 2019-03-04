﻿Caf Confederation Cup: Jamal inspires Al Hilal, Batambuze denied in Gor defeat

Jamal Salim

Jamal Salim inspired Al Hilal of Sudan to a 3-1 win over Zambia’s Zesco United to move top of group C.

The Ugandan custodian made a couple of saves to deny the Zambians in Khartoum.

Mohamed Eldai, Waleed Hamid and Abdellatif Saeed scored for the hosts while Lazarous Kambole scored the Zambian’s consolation.

Another Zambian side, Nkana fall to Ghana’s Asante Kotoko 3-0 in Kumasi to drop to the bottom.

Fatawu Satiu, Emmanuel Gyamfi and Martin Antwi struck midway through the opening half to earn the Ghanaians a deserved a win.

Al Hilal have seven points, Kotoko and Nkana six each and Zesco, seeded to win the group, just four with two rounds remaining.

Shafiq Batambuze (22) attempts to cross as Chongo Kabasa closes down

In Group D, Gor Mahia was denied a point in Algiers after referee cancelled a legit Shafik Batambuze header from a corner against 1-0 winner Hussein Dey.

In the same group, Zamalek are back into contention in the after a 1-0 victory at Petro Atletico of Angola.

Zamalek got their win thanks to Moroccan striker Hamid Ahaddad winning goal.

Zamalek got off the bottom of the table to third place one point behind second placed Gor Mahia while NA Hussein Dey are now on top.

In group A, Raja Casablanca drew goalless with RS Berkene while AS Otoho D’Oyo won 1-0 against Hassan Agadir to move to second place with 5 points.

RS Berkene are now leaders with 8 points and are close to a quarter final spot.

In Group B, Salitas of Burkina Faso failed to find a goal in the group stages for a fourth game in succession after playing to a goalless draw at home to CS Sfaxien.

Etoile Du Sahel in the same group won 2-0 away to Enugu Rangers with goals from Maher Hannachi and Iheb Msakni.