ACC outwit Wanderers in Super Over thriller

Africa CC 123/10 in 19.4 Overs beat Wanderers CC 123/7 In 20 Overs via a Super Over.



Batting Africa CC: Jjunju Gaddafi 32 off 24, Trevor Kapere 29 off 39.

Bowling Wanderers CC: Tusiime peter 3/6 in 3.4 overs.

Batting Wanderers CC: Daniel Batuwa 53 off 52

Man of match : Daniel Batuwa

Emmaneul Odeng of ACC in full flight against Ceylon Lions

ACC and Wanderers played out a T20 thriller in Lugogo on Saturday afternoon with the former picking up an important win.

After the overnight downpour made it impossible to play the first game because of a wet outfield. The afternoon game became more important as both sides needed the win to have a chance of advancing to the knock outs.

ACC won the toss and chose to bat first scoring 123 all out in their 20 overs. The openers Gadaffi Jjungu (32) and Trevor Kapere (29) were the notable scorers. R eturning Peter Tusiime returned figures of 3/6 in his 4 overs and was the pick of the bowlers for Wanderers.

In the chase, Wanderers started off well and looked to cruise to the win until the slow bowlers were brought on. Dan Batuwa scored a run a ball 52 off 53 balls as he anchored the Wanderers innings but with wickets falling around him he failed to finish the job.

With 20 needed off the last two overs Micheal Nuwagaba clobbered Emma Odeng for 14 off the 19 over to bring the equation down to only 6 needed off the final over.

Kiiza Jonathan bowling for ACC held his nerve defending the 6 runs giving away only 5 runs to tie the game and a super over was needed to separate the two traditional giants.

Wanderers failed to use their super over well missing three out of six balls scoring just 6 runs. In the super over chase ACC benefited from a misfield from Joseph Byaruhanga that went for four but the drama was till the last ball of the super over as Wanderers missed a run out as ACC scampered for the winning run.

The win very important for ACC means they are in 2nd position and will be looking on closely on Women’s Day as Premier and Wanderers play their final round of group games.