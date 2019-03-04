Aziz Damani start strong against Tornado Bee

2018 double winners Aziz Damani comprehensively defeated four time league winners Tornado Bee at the lake side oval in Entebbe.

Damani had the services of Kenyan International Lucas Oluoch plus Fred Achellam, Emmanuel Isaneez and Brian Masaba who were away with the senior side in India.

Aziz Damani batted first in the oepning game with Fred Achellam (51) and Emmanuel Isaneez anchoring the innings to help their side accumulate 183/6 in 20 overs. Isaneez was not done yet as he returned with the ball and picked up two wickets for 10 runs in three overs to skitled out Tornado Bee for just 99 runs.

In the afternoon game, Damani won the toss and set a modest 151/9 in 20 overs with Kenyan import Lucas Oluoch (35) and Saud Islam (30) the notable scorers in a laboured effort. Tornado Bee could only manage 79/8 in their 20 overs the left arm orthodox of Henry Ssenyondo taking care of business with three wickets for 13 runs in 4 overs.

Damani won without their biggest signing this season Roger Mukasa but gave Frank Nsubuga a debut.

Tornado Bee is a team in transition after losing most of their senior players in the offseason. The departure of Roger Mukasa, Lawrence Ssematimba, and Deus Muhumuza has left them bare and will need to work very hard if they are to survive the drop this year.