Bernard Okumu: Former league MVP joins JKL Dolphins

Falcons’ Bernard Okumu looks to drive to the basket

JKL Dolphins has announced the signing of 2013 Nationa Basketball League Most Valuable Player, Bernard Okumu.

Okumu joins the club on a two-year deal from UPDF Tomahawks where he played last season.

The 6ft 4in forward, who has turned out for Youth Heaters, Power, Ndejje, Vegetarian and Falcons, is pleased with the structure and direction of the club.

“I think JKL Dolphins are an organized team with a clear structure & plan,” Okumu said as quoted in the club’s press release. “I, like any other player, would like to win the championship again, and this looks like a team that is working towards that goal,” he added.

JKL Dolphins Technical Director, Fredericks Owora believes Okumu brings experience to the side.

“He (Okumu) is a young scoring ‘big man’ with huge experience in the league. He will help us to improve our finishing, which was a bit of an Achilles’ heal last year.”

Okumu becomes JKL Dolphins’ first addition ahead of the National Basketball League tip off .

He is seen as the direct replacement for Libe Makala who left JKL for Power.