Caf Champions League: CS Constantine edge closer to quarter finals

The CS Constantine XI against Vipers at Kitende [Photo: John Batanudde]

Vipers SC conquerors CS Constantine of Algeria are closer to qualifying for the quarter finals of the Caf Champions League after winning 3-2 against Ismaily of Egypt.

The Algerian side twice came from behind to win the game at home that takes them to 10 points and top of the standings with two games to play.

Ismaily took the lead through Emad Hamdy before Nasreddine Zaalani equalised for the hosts at the end of the first-half.

Namibian Benson Shilongo put Ismaily ahead again five minutes into the second half only for late goals from Nassim Yeltou and Congolese Dylan Bahamboula to win the match for the home team.

With two group matches remaining, the Algerians top Group C with 10 points, three ahead of TP Mazembe from the Democratic Republic of Congo with Club Africain of Tunisia on four and Ismaily bottom on one point.

Constantine, who made the group phase for the first time need just one more point to seal a last-eight place.

Group winners and runners-up qualify for quarter-finals.