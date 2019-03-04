Challengers

SKLPS should use the Divisional T20 as a chance to prepare themselves for the 50-over league , otherwise, so far they have failed to match up to their competition.

SKLPS were put to the sword by a talented Challengers side on Sunday.

Challengers batted first in the morning, a game the powerful Arthur Kyobe (59) delivered the runs and found an able partner in new boy Arnold Otwani (45) and together they helped their side score 168/8 in 20 overs. SKLPS will take some pride in finishing their 20 overs as they laboured to 60/6 in 20 overs.

In the afternoon game, Zephaniah Katungi fresh from a month-long training camp in South Africa put on the show, knocking 66 off just 39 balls with Shahzad Kamal giving him back up blasting 59 off 26 balls as Challengers set a mamoth 239/4 in their 20 overs. SKLPS were still brave in the chase managing to complete their 20 overs scoring 81/8.

The dominant wins for Challengers are a warning to their rivals in Division 1.

After being eliminated at the semifinals of the National T20, Challengers are desperate to get back to win a trophy this season.

Kyambogo Oval | Challengers CC vs SKLPS

Game 1: Challengers CC 168/8 in 20 overs beat SKLPS 60/6 in 20 overs.

Toss won by challengers who chose to bat.

Batting challengers: Arthur Kyobe 52 off 27, Arnold Otwani 45 off 46.

Bowling SKLPS: Bavesh Gorasiya 3/25 in 4 overs.

Batting SKLPS: Yogesh Rabadiya 35 off 57.

Bowling Challengers: David Wabwire 3/11 In 4 Overs.

Man of match: Arthur Kyobe

Game 2: Challengers CC 239/4 in 20 overs beat SKLPS 81/8 in 20 overs by 158 runs.

Toss won by Challengers CC who chose to bat.

Batting challengers: Zephania Arinaitwe 66 off 39, Shazad Kamal 59 off 26.

Bowling SKLPS: Dipak Limbani 1/27 in 4 overs.

Batting SKLPS: Vijay Halai 13 off 28.

Bowling challengers: Gerald Mubiru 2/6 in 4 overs.

Man of Match: Zephaniah Arinaitwe.