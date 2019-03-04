Ibrahim Oriti returns to the Mbarara City set up.

Uganda Premier League (Match Day 23)

Tuesday, 5th March 2019

Express VS Mbarara City – Muteesa II Stadium, Wankulukuku (4 PM)

When Express Football Club and Mbarara City faced off in the first round, the later side won 3-1 at the Kavumba Recreational Stadium.

Back in the then, Mbarara City were using a neutral ground because Kakyeka had not been passed by the FUFA club licensing committee.

On Tuesday, 5th March 2019, the two sides face off in the return leg at the Mutesa II Stadium in Wankulukuku.

Express fell 2-0 to Vipers in the immediate past match as Mbarara City won 2-1 at home over a hap-less Paidha Black Angels side.

Currently, Mbarara City is third on the table standings with 39 points and the Red Eagles are 11th (28 points), with 22 matches per club.

Team News:

Mbarara City delegation traveled from Western Uganda to their Bweyogerere base on Monday.

Charles Livingstone Mbabazi will see midfielder Ibrahim Orit return to the team having missed the Paidha Black Angels match because of accumulated cautions.

Central defender Rashid Muhammad who limped out after just 10 minutes in their 2-1 loss away to Kirinya-Jinja S.S has steadily recovered and made the trip to Kampala

Left back Jasper Aheebwa and striker Siraje Musindo are out with different ailments.

George Ssemwogerere at the helm of Express will be happy to get back stylish midfielder Frank ‘Zaga’ Tumwesigye (injury) and left back Disan Galiwango (suspension).

But, Mubarak Nsubuga and Joel Male who limped out of the Vipers game are big doubt, lest they will need pain killers.

Key actors:

Ali Kimera is an important pillar for Mbarara City in goal as well as his understudy, Muhammad Ssekeba.

Newly summoned Uganda Cranes material, Ivan Eyam, Paul Mucureezi, Stephen Kabuye, Jude Ssemugabi, Wol Makweth, Ibrahim Orit, Ivan Mbowa, Pistis Barenge, skipper Hilary Mukundane and the ever fresh Raymond Onyai are potential match winners for the Ankole Lions.

Express will dwell upon Michael Birungi, Brian Umony, Tony Odur, Disan Galiwango, Tumwesigye, defender John Revita and goalkeeper Mathias Muwanga for inspiration.

Other Games for Match Day 23:

Tuesday 5th March 2019:

Ndejje University Vs Vipers – Arena of Visions, Bombo

Nyamityobora Vs Onduparaka – Kakyeka Stadium

Wednesday 6th March 2019