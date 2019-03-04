The different winners during the inaugural Tusker Malt Lager Series official prize giving ceremony at Uganda Golf Club. (PHOTO: AISHA NAKATO)

1st Tusker Malt Lager Golf Series

Best Individuals:

Men: Paul Ndyaguma ( 237 Points )

Teams:

Winners: Collins Balafu & Geofrey Orach ( 51 Points ) – Countback

The inaugural Tusker Malt Lager Golf series came to a successful climax over the weekend at the par 72 Uganda Golf Club course in Kampala.

Over 280 golfers graced the day long championship that teed off with early morning rains.

At the end of the day, there was excitement as exceling golfers earned dream trips to Pataya in Thailand.

On the Tee-box during the final round at UGC. (PHOTO: AISHA NAKATO)

Paul Ndyaguma was the best male winner with 237 Points as Peace Kabasweka scored 196 points to finish as the best female golfer.

The male winning team of Collins Balafu and Geofrey Orach won on count back with 51 points ahead of the pair for Dorothy Nabirye and Sharon Kawanyi, who had also scored 51 points.

Geofrey Orach prepares to tee off during the final round. He combined with Collins Balafu as the best pairing of the series (PHOTO: DAVID ISABIRYE)

Ronald Rugumayo was the best professional to take home a lion’s share of the Shs 50M prize money.

Professional golfer Ronald Rugumayo recieves the Shs 50M dummy cheque on behalf of the rest of the pros. (PHOTO: AISHA NAKATO)

At least 1000 golfers were involved in this golf series which lasted for 17 weeks.

The series traversed the country at Fort Portal, Mbarara, Jinja, Palm Valley and Lake Victoria Serena Resort with cumulative points for all the golfers.

Sponsors and partners:

Uganda Breweries Limited under the Tusker Malt brand were the main sponsors.

The other partners included; Ethiopian Airlines, Shell Uganda, CBA Uganda, Pepsi Uganda, Lets Go Travel, Serena Hotels, MTN and Kenya Ports Authority.

We set out take the game to many parts of the country with the TML golf series and that was achieved, we promise to take the game even further in the next series. Uganda Breweries Limited’s Managing Director, Mark Ocitti

UBL Managing Director, Mark Ocitti with his speech. (PHOTO: AISHA NAKATO)

It’s been a long journey, we have had over 1000 players in the series and we have finally made it to the grand finale, thank you to our partner sponsors and golfers Uganda Breweries Limited Marketing Director, Julianna Kagwa

Juliana Kagwa makes her speech at the 19th hole.

It was an interesting and challenging series. I am happy that we managed to qualify as a pair with my teammate Collins Balafu. Geofrey Orach

Winners smile on the podium (PHOTO: AISHA NAKATO)

Other Top performers:

Subsidiary Event:

Ladies:

Overall winner: B. Maraka (42 Points)

Group A

Winner: Liz Kansiime (40 Points)

Liz Kansiime (40 Points) Runners up: Jenina Nasimolo (37 Points)

Group B:

Winner: Dorothy Nabirye (41 Points)

Dorothy Nabirye (41 Points) Runners up: Carol Amayo (38 Points)

Men:

Group A:

Winner : Lawrence Marino (42 Points)

: Lawrence Marino (42 Points) Runners up: J. Ngobi (42 Points)

Group B:

Winner: Geofrey Orach (43 Points)

Geofrey Orach (43 Points) Runners up : Silver Rugambwa (41 Points)

: Silver Rugambwa (41 Points) 1st Runners up: Harry Hakiza (41 Points)

Group C:

Winner : Paul Ndyaguma (45 Points)

: Paul Ndyaguma (45 Points) Runners up : Robert Waweru (42 Points)

: Robert Waweru (42 Points) 1st Runners up: Edwin Mugarura (41 Points)

Best professional: Ronald Rugumayo (158 Points)