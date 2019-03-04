KICC move to top of Division 1 T20 Championship

Davis Karashani

KICC picked up two crucial wins against Kutchi Tigers that have moved them to the top of the Division 1 T20 championship.

Kutchi Tigers, Division 1 runners up from last season, were supposed to be strong opposition for KICC but the new look KICC made very light work of them.

KICC had new acquisition Simon Ssesazi making his debut after the Sanjay Farm Tour and the new boy didn’t waste time getting stuck in, scoring a fluid half century in the second game.

KICC batted first in the morning with 2018 T20 Man of Series Wasim Butt scoring a half-century. His 56 was off just 26 balls and he got support from new boy Frank Akankwasa (38 off 37 balls) to help KICC post a competitive 160.

The strong KICC bowling line up just ripped through the Kutchi Tigers line up as they could only manage 129/7 in their 20 overs. KICC captain Hanumant Katkar snared three wickets as KICC won comfortably.

In the afternoon game, Kutchi Tigers could only manage to set 109 in 20 overs. Simon Ssesazi (66) and Deus Muhumuza (30) took care of business to ensure KICC completes a seven wicket win.

The wins are also sweet revenge for KICC who suffered a double loss to Kutchi Tigers in the league last season.

The two wins give KICC a total of four wins out of four games played so far putting them on top of the Division 1 T20 table.

Lugogo Oval | KICC vs Kutchi Tigers

Game 1: KICC 160/6 in 20 overs beat Kutchi Tigers 129/7 in 20 overs by 31 runs.

Toss won by Kutchi Tigers CC who chose to bowl.

Batting KICC: Wasim Butt 56 off 26, Frank Akankwasa 38 off 37.

Bowling Kutchi Tigers: Dhansuk Jesani 2/19 in 4 overs.

Batting Kutchi Tigers: Anup Kerai 34 off 33.

Bowling KICC: Hanumant Katkar 3/34 in 4 overs.

Man of match: Wasim butt.

Game 2: Kutchi Tigers CC 109/9 in 20 overs lost to KICC 115/3 in 17.1 overs by 7 wickets.

Toss won by KICC who chose to bowl.

Batting Kutch Tigers: Nandikishor Patel 36 off 31.

Bowling KICC: Lawrence Sempija 3/16 in 4 overs, Irfan Afridi 3/17 in 4 overs.

Batting KICC: Simon Ssesazi 61 off 56, Deus Muhumuza 30 off 33.

Bowling Kutchi Tigers: Kalpesh Kerai 2/22 in 3 overs.

Man of match: Simon Ssesazi.