Lady golfer Magala wins 2019 February USPA best sports personality

February USPA Best sports personality: Eva Magala

Uganda Sports Press Association (USPA) has unanimously voted lady golfer Eva Magala as the best sports personality for the month of February 2019.

The development was confirmed on Monday, 4th March 2019 during the body’s monthly convention held at Imperial Royale Hotel, Kampala.

Magala, also the Uganda Ladies Golf Union President was the sports journalists’ pick for winning the 2019 IBB Ladies Golf Championship in Abuja, Nigeria.

Eve Magala showcases the main trophy at the 18th green in Abuja

She scored 244 gross over three days in 54 holes to beat159 other golfers to the coveted prize during the three-day gross championship was the 21st edition which teed off at the IBB International Golf and Country Club.

At least 160 amateur lady golfers from seven countries, namely Sweden, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Uganda, Botswana, Ghana and hosts Nigeria, started the tourney for top honours at the championship.

Only 45 lady golfers made the cut after 36 holes before the final showdown.

Nigeria’s Rachael Danjuma (248) was runners up, while compatriot Amina Wilfred finished third after playing a total gross score of 250.

In the best nett category for ladies with handicap 0 to 28, Sheila Ebunilo playing off handicap 22 emerged champion.

Commendations:

The USPA members commended badminton female player Aisha Nakiyemba, Kobs Rugby Club and athlete Jacob Kiplimo.

Magala will be crowned on a day to be confirmed by USPA.

Meanwhile, the USPA members passed in the affirmative the constitution amendment.

Also, the USPA gala has been confirmed for 5th April 2019.