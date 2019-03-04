Midfielder Ivan Eyam is also a member on the Uganda U-20 team

AFCON 2019 Qualifier (Group L)

Sunday, 24th March 2019

Tanzania Taifa Stars Vs Uganda Cranes – National Stadium, Dar es Salaam

Uganda U-20 and Mbarara City explosive midfielder Ivan Eyam is delighted having been included on the Uganda Cranes provisional team set to prepare for the qualifier against Tanzania at the National Stadium, Dar es Salaam.

Eyam, a former Amusi College and Kataka FC player is among the 31 man team for the locally based players, 9 of whom will be considered to join the 15 foreign based legion on the team.

This is a big opportunity of a life time. It is my honour that the technical team has selected me among the many. This chance motivates me to work even harder. Ivan Eyam, Midfielder

Eyam will join 30 other players (two of them are senior players not attached to any club at the moment – Hassan Wasswa Mawanda and Godfrey Walusimbi as the locally based crop start training on 13th March 2019 at Lugogo.

The group will then play a trial tour match when against Kampala region to choose the nine players who will join the 15 foreign based crop for a training camp in Egypt.

The other junior players on the team summoned include Proline’s Bright Anukani, Samson Mutyaba, Mustafa Kizza, Allan Okello, Julius Poloto and Joel Madondo.

Brian Majwega returns to the national team after close to two years out.

Among the foreign based players is Borussia Dortmund’s right back Herbert Bockhorn.

Shaban Muhammad of Raja Casablanca in Morocco, and goalkeeper Robert Odongkara (Adama City, Ethiopia) also return.

The Full Team summoned:

Locally based players:

Nicholas Sebwato (Onduparaka Fc), Saidi Keni (Sc Villa), James Alitho (URA FC), Charles Lukwago (KCCA FC), Filbert Obenchan (KCCA FC), Paul Willa (Police FC), Samson Mutyaba (Maroons FC), Mustafa Kizza (KCCA FC), Majwega Brian (Maroons FC), Timothy Awanyi (KCCA FC), Paul Mbowa Baker (URA FC), Mujuzi Musitafa (Proline FC), Halid Lwaliwa (Vipers SC), Rashid Toha ( Onduparaka FC), Ibrahim Sadam Juma (KCCA FC), Ivan Eyam (Mbarara City FC), Taddeo Lwanga (Vipers SC), Okello Allan (KCCA FC), Waisswa Moses (Vipers SC), Bright Anukani (Proline FC), Owori David (Sc Villa), Allan Kyambadde (KCCA FC), Micheal Birungi (Express FC), Julius Poloto (KCCA), Juma Balinya (Police FC), Serunkuma Daniel (Vipers SC), Patrick Henry Kaddu (KCCA FC), Joel Madondo (Kirinya-Jinja SS), Bashir Mutanda (Sc Villa)

Foreign based:

Denis Onyango (Mamelodi Sundowns, South Africa), Jamal Salim (Al Hilah Omdruman, Sudan), Robert Odongkara ( Adama City FC, Ethiopia), Murushid Juuko (Simba, Tanzania), Denis Iguma ( Kazma, Kuwait), Nico Wakiro Wadada Azam FC, Tanzania), Herbert Bockhorn (Borussia Dortmund, Germany), Moses Opondo (VendsysselFF, Denmark), Joseph Ochaya (TP Mazembe, DR Congo), Khalid Aucho (Church Hill Brothers, India), Faruku Miya (Gorica, Croatia), Edris Lubega (SV Reid, Austria), Emmanuel Okwi (Simba, Tanzania), Karisa Milton (MC Oujda, Morocco), Muhammad Shaban (Raja Casablanca, Morocco)

Unattached:

Godfrey Walusimbi and Hassan Wasswa Mawanda

Tentative Programme:

11th -15th March 2019: Training at Lugogo (Local based players)

13th March: FUFA Press Conference at 12.30pm- Uganda Cranes coach addresses media at Lugogo

16th March 2019: Regional Tour match: Uganda Cranes vs Kampala Regional Select team, 9 players will be selected from this local camp to join the 15 foreign based players inCairo .

17th March 2019: Uganda Cranes Squad flies to Cairo for residential camp

18th-22nd March 2019: 24 man Uganda Cranes Squad camp in Cairo, Egypt

23rd March 2019: 24 man Uganda Cranes Squad flies to Tanzania

24th March 2019: Tanzania vs Uganda (AFCON Qualifier in Dar es Salaam)