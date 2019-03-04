Nakalembe wins 5th successive Entebbe Ladies Golf Open

Irene Nakalembe (Third from left) receives her overall trophy from Maggie Kigozi, the chief guest (PHOTO: DAVID ISABIRYE)

2019 Entebbe Ladies Golf Championship

Overall winner: Irene Nakalembe (Total: 152 Gross)

Lady golfer Irene Nakalembe is unquestionably the queen of the course at the par 71 lakeside Entebbe Golf Club.

For the previous five years, Nakalembe has been untouchable at the Entebbe Ladies Open championship.

Since the year 2015, Nakalembe has been smiling on the podium as the overall winner.

This year, the handicap three lady golfer was the overall winner with a combined total of 152 gross (146 nett), 78 and 74 gross scores on day one and two respectively.

On day one, Nakalembe trailed the day one leader Martha Babirye by three strokes.

The closing 18 holes on day two witnessed Nakalembe claw back to dethrone Babirye with a three over par score of 74.

Meanwhile, Babirye and closest challenger Evah Magala returned 80 gross apiece on day two.

Runner up Martha Babirye (second from right) gets her prizes. She tallied 155 gross in 18 holes. (PHOTO: DAVID ISABIRYE)

I feel very humbled having won the Entebbe Castle lite ladies open for now five years in succession. I thank the rest of the players I played with. Special regards to the sponsors who have supported the development of golf development in the country especially among the females. Irene Nakalembe, 5 time Entebbe Ladies Golf Open championship

Chief Guest Maggie Kigozi, flanked by the Uganda Golf Union president Innocent Kihika and the sponsors’ representatives congratulated all the top performers before she handled the main trophy and other prizes to the champion.

The professional event was won by the only lady pro Flavia Namakula who competed against the men Entebbe based professionals.

Irene Nakalembe with her speech on the 19th hole. (PHOTO: DAVID ISABIRYE)

The two-day championship is one of the flagship events organized at Entebbe Golf Club, arguably the oldest golfing facility in East and Central Africa.

Tanzanian Vicky Elias led the foreign legion of golfers at the 9th Entebbe Ladies open.

Golfers tee off on the opening Tee box during day one of the 2019 Castle Lite Entebbe Ladies Open (PHOTO: DAVID ISABIRYE)



The main event was played on Friday and Saturday for 36 holes whilst the subsidiary catergory and professionals (only Entebbe based) played on the final day (18 holes).

Irene Nakalembe on the Tee. (PHOTO: KAWOWO SPORTS)

Roll cast of previous winners: