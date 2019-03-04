Robert Odongkara and Dennis Onyango are part of the squad to face Tanzania (PHOTO: AISHA NAKATO)

AFCON 2019 Qualifier (Group L)

Sunday, 24th March 2019

Tanzania Taifa Stars Vs Uganda Cranes – National Stadium, Dar es Salaam

The Uganda Cranes head coach Sebastien Desabre has named 46 players to ahead of the final AFCON 2019 Group L qualifier away to Tanzania later this month.

Adama City Football Club goalkeeper Robert Odongkara, Maroons left back Brian Majwega return to the team fold after a long time out of the team.

Brian Majwega (right) is back to the Uganda Cranes team set up. (PHOTO: JOHN BATANUDDE)

There are 15 foreign based players with right back Herbert Bockhorn of Borussia Dortmund in Germany making the list for the first time.

Exciting Mbarara City’s midfielder Ivan Eyam is among the 31 locally based players summoned on the team from which nine players will be selected after a Regional tour match in Kampala for a camp in Cairo together with foreign based professionals.

Mbarara City’s Ivan Eyam (left) battles for the ball against KCCA’s Abubakar Gift Ali at Lugogo

Right winger Moses Opondo of VendsysselFF in Denmark as well as Morocco based Muhammed Shaban (Raja Casablanca) who were left for the Tanzania and Lesotho double header return to the team.

Moses Opondo (right) stretches under the keen eye of national team fitness coach D’Antonie Gerome

The 15 foreign based players and 9 other stars from the local camp will join camp in Cairo, Egypt from 18th-22nd March 2019.

Two experienced players Hassan Wasswa Mawanda and Godfrey Walusimbi unattached to any club have also been included for training with the local based players.

The 15 foreign based players Summoned for camp in Cairo,Egypt:

Denis Onyango (Mamelodi Sundowns, South Africa), Jamal Salim (Al Hilah Omdruman, Sudan), Robert Odongkara ( Adama City FC, Ethiopia), Murushid Juuko (Simba, Tanzania), Denis Iguma ( Kazma, Kuwait), Nico Wakiro Wadada Azam FC, Tanzania), Herbert Bockhorn (Borussia Dortmund, Germany), Moses Opondo (VendsysselFF, Denmark), Joseph Ochaya (TP Mazembe, DR Congo), Khalid Aucho (Church Hill Brothers, India), Faruku Miya (Gorica, Croatia), Edris Lubega (SV Reid, Austria), Emmanuel Okwi (Simba, Tanzania), Karisa Milton (MC Oujda, Morocco), Muhammad Shaban (Raja Casablanca, Morocco)

The 31 local based players:

Nicholas Sebwato (Onduparaka Fc), Saidi Keni (Sc Villa), James Alitho (URA FC), Charles Lukwago (KCCA FC), Filbert Obenchan (KCCA FC), Paul Willa (Police FC), Samson Mutyaba (Maroons FC), Mustafa Kizza (KCCA FC), Majwega Brian (Maroons FC), Timothy Awanyi (KCCA FC), Paul Mbowa Baker (URA FC), Mujuzi Musitafa (Proline FC), Halid Lwaliwa (Vipers SC), Rashid Toha ( Onduparaka FC), Ibrahim Sadam Juma (KCCA FC), Ivan Eyam (Mbarara City FC), Taddeo Lwanga (Vipers SC), Okello Allan (KCCA FC), Waisswa Moses (Vipers SC), Bright Anukani (Proline FC), Owori David (Sc Villa), Allan Kyambadde (KCCA FC), Micheal Birungi (Express FC), Julius Poloto (KCCA), Juma Balinya (Police FC), Serunkuma Daniel (Vipers SC), Patrick Henry Kaddu (KCCA FC), Joel Madondo (Kirinya-Jinja SS), Bashir Mutanda (Sc Villa)

Unattached:

Godfrey Walusimbi and Hassan Wasswa Mawanda (Unattached)

We are setting the ball rolling as we want to finish on a high in the group with good results against Tanzania I have summoned a new player on the team playing in Germany while some have been recalled to the squad. We are hopeful they will do a good job. I have been impressed with the quality of players in the domestic league. During the local camp I will choose nine players to complete the group for match against Taifa Stars. The local camp will also be an opportunity for me to have early preparations of players for 2020 CHAN Qualifiers against South Sudan in July and August Sebastien Desabre, Uganda Cranes head coach

Tentative Programme:

11th -15th March 2019 training at Lugogo (Local based players)

13th March- FUFA Press Conference at 12.30pm- Uganda Cranes coach addresses media at Lugogo

16th March 2019- Regional Tour match: Uganda Cranes vs Kampala Regional Select team, 9 players will be selected from this local camp to join the 15 foreign based players inCairo.

17th March 2019: Uganda Cranes Squad flies to Cairo for residential camp

18th-22nd March 2019: 24 man Uganda Cranes Squad camp in Cairo, Egypt

23rd March 2019: 24 man Uganda Cranes Squad flies to Tanzania

24th March 2019: Tanzania vs Uganda (AFCON Qualifier in Dar es Salaam)