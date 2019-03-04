Perfect start for Defending Champions Wananchi

Uganda National Hockey League

Men

Wananchi 5-1 Makerere

Simba 4-1 Historicals

Kampala Hockey Club 5-1 Rockets

Women

Wananchi 3-2 Kampala Hockey Club

Weathered 0-0 Rhino

Wananchi Hockey Club began their title defence on a brilliant note winning their games both in the men and women’s categories as the 2019 Uganda National Hockey League got underway over the weekend.

In the men’s category, Wananchi broke no sweet to dispatch newcomers Makerere with a comfortable 5-1 win.

Despite the first period ending goalless, Wananchi proved their prowess scoring two goals in the second period and sealed the win with three more goals in the final stanza.

Jordan Achayi scored a brace while Colline Batusa , Raskara Innocent and Jerome Owori added a goal apiece for the defending champions.

Kampala Hockey Club who are Wananchi’s closest title rivals outwitted Rockets with the same score.

Cliff Othieno and Jordan Mpiima scored a brace each before Richard Ssemwogerere added the other.

The consolation for Rockets was scored by Ronald Oketayot. Simba got better of Historicals winning the contest 4-1 thanks to goals from Moses Obea (2), Muhammad Ali and Maxwell Mugisha. Richard Watenga got the consolation for Historicals.

In the ladies category, defending champions Wananchi fought hard to edge Kampala Hockey Club (KHC) winning the game 3-2. Doreen Mbabazi gave Wananchi the lead in the first period but KHC rallied back through Judith Mirembe who scored a brace in the game.

However, goals from Topista Anyango and Mildred Amiya in the final period helped Wananchi to secure maximum points.