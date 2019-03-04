Libe Makala has joined Power Basketball Club (Photo: John Batanudde)

Every off season, Power Basketball Club is engaged in massive recruitment in an effort to challenge City Oilers who have made the league their own.

Last year, the five-time champions brought in Brian Sivachi (from Nkumba), Geoffrey Soro (KIU), Mike Madol (UCU Canons), Amin Mkhosa (Savio, Tanzania), Philip Ameny (Warriors), Stephen Wundi (UCU Canons) and David Opolot (Our Savior).

The improvement of their roster was good enough to earn the side a regular season top seed but just one win in the playoff finals against Oilers.

For a side that has not won a championship since Ben Komakech (now with City Oilers) and Isaac Afidra delivered in Game 7 of the 2011 finals, a finals appearance is not enough.

And to the hierarchy at Power, it seems the reason behind the title drought is and has always been players. No surprise, therefore, that every year the club ships in quite a number of playing personnel.

The 2019 season is not different as Power has announced the signing of three players – Libe Makala, Samuel Agutu and Syrus Kiviiri.

Makala who can play as a small forward and shooting guard joins from JKL Dolphins, small forward Agutu joins from KIU Titans and Kiviiri, a guard, joins from rivals Warriors.

The season starts on Friday, April 12 with Power taking on City Oilers at Lugogo Indoor Stadium.