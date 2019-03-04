Resurgent Caterpillars target maximum points against Nyamityobora

Tuesday March 5, 2019

Nyamityobora vs Onduparaka – Kakyeka stadium, Mbarara 4.30pm

Ceasar Okhuti will lead Onduparaka’s search for goals [Photo: John Batanudde]

Onduparaka FC seem to have found their feet again if the performance in the previous three games is anything to go by.

The Caterpillars have garnered seven of the possible nine points in the last three league game that is; 2-1 win away to Mbarara City FC, a goalless draw against Vipers SC and a 2-1 victory at home to Maroons FC.

Prior to the aforementioned games, the Arua based side had gone seven successive league games without a win, their longest run without victory since gaining promotion in 2016.

Ahead of the game against Nyamityobora, Coach Sadiq Ssempigi is convinced the winning touch is back and expects a positive result.

“We approach every game in a different way depending on the opponent we are facing. Nyamityobora FC are struggling, we know their status but such teams are very difficult to play,” he said.

But we go into this game with belief, the team has been playing well lately and we expect a positive result in Mbarara.

Onduparaka FC return to Kakyeka stadium after condemning Mbarara City FC to their first home loss this season and will hope the same performance exhibited thirteen days ago at the same ground can be replicated.

Defender Rashid Toha, currently the club’s top scorer with six goals and Caesar Okhuti seems to have found his scoring boots again with three goals to his name in the last four games.

The duo will be important for the Caterpillars as they seek for the first double over the same opponent this season after they won the reverse fixture 2-0 at Green Light stadium.

Dennis Okot and Gaddafi Wahab (both injured) are only players ruled out for Onduparaka FC.

Surviving relegation is Nyamityobora FC target at the moment but achieving it will be a tough task with the team currently second from bottom on just 13 points.

While addressing the media after the 2-0 loss to Kirinya Jinja SS, assistant coach Juma Ssekiziyivu indicted their chances of surviving stand at 50%.

We are in a tough situation that despite playing well at times, the results are not coming our way. We have failed to score goals even when we create the opportunities. Our chances of surviving relegation now stand at 50-50.

The Abanyakare have only managed just a point in their last five league games.