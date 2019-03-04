UEFA Assist U17 Preview: Uganda Cubs take on Cameroon

Uganda delegation in Turkey (PHOTO: FUFA Media)

UEFA Assist U17 International Tournament

Cameroon Vs Uganda – Emirhan sports complex, Antalya Turkey (4 PM)

The Uganda national U-17 team (Cubs) take on Cameroon in the opening match of the UEFA Assist U-17 international tournament.

This game will be played at the Emirhan Sports Complex in Antalya in Turkey on Monday at 4 PM.

Jackson Magera Kaddu, head coach for Uganda Cubs is optimistic the team will perform well in their opening match.

We expect to have a good game against Cameroon. The players have adapted well to the conditions in Turkey Gavin Kizito Mugweri, Assistant coach 1 Uganda U-17

Defender Gavin Kizito Mugweri, also the team captain believes their knowledge of the game will counter the physicality of the West Africans.

We are prepared and ready for the Cameroonians. We have the game intelligence to better the physical component of Cameroon. Gavin Kizito Mugweri, Uganda U17 team captain

The opening match will be played at 10 AM when Tanzania takes on Guinea.

Morocco will face Belarus at noon, Australia will face hosts Turkey at 3:30 PM before the final game on the evening when Uganda entertains Cameroon.

The Ugandan contingent is accommodated at the Xanthe Resort and Spa in Antalya.

This tournament is exclusively sponsored by UEFA and it will help the Africa countries invited to prepare for the CAF U-17 tournament that will be staged in Tanzania, come April.

Day 1 Fixtures:

Monday 4th March 2019

11:30am: Tanzania Vs Guinea

12:00pm: Morocco Vs Belarus

3:30pm : Australia Vs Turkey

4:00pm: Cameroon Vs Uganda

Team Uganda Delegation:



Players:

Goalkeepers: Jack Komakech (Ndejje University FC), Delton Oyo (Kirinya Jinja SS FC), Daniel Ssemwogerere (Bright Stars FC)

Outfield Players: Ivan Asaba (Vipers SC), Ibrahim Ekellot (KCCA FC), Ibrahim Juma (KCCA FC), James Jarieko (Paidha Black Angels FC), John Kokas Alou (URA FC), John Rogers (Onduparaka FC), Thomas Kakaire (Bright Stars FC), Shafik Kakande (Bright Stars FC), Samson Kasozi (Bright Stars FC), Kevin Ssekimbegga (Express FC), Saul Kiddawalime (Super Cubs), Gavin Kizito Mugweri (Vipers SC), Rogers Mugisha (Mbarara City FC), Isma Mugulusi (Kirinya Jinja SS FC), Polycarp Mwaka (Kirinya Jinja SS FC), Edwin Opaala Mukisa (Kirinya Jinja SS FC), Davis Ssekajja (Bright Stars FC), Shafik Wasswanga (Ndejje University FC), Yasin Abdu Owane (Vipers SC), Ronnie Ziraba (Express FC)

Officials

Darius Mugoye (Leader of Delegation)

Jackson Magera (1 st Assistant coach)

Assistant coach) Hamza Lutalo (2 nd Assistant coach)

Assistant coach) Mubarak Kiberu (Goalkeeper coach)

Emmanuel Nakabago (Team Doctor)

Bashir Mutyaba (Team Manager)

Sharon Nalunga (FUFA Secretariat)

Bosco Omaria (Team Media Officer)

Reagan Mulekeezi (102.1 FUFA fm)

Frank Bumpenje (Kits Officer)

Tournament Groups

Group 1: Tanzania, Guinea, Australia, Turkey

Tanzania, Guinea, Australia, Turkey Group 2: Cameroon, Uganda, Morocco and Belarus

Cameroon, Uganda, Morocco and Belarus Group 3: Senegal, Nigeria, Angola, Montenegro

Uganda Cubs Fixtures (Group Phase)