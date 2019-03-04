Uganda Cubs vs Cameroon match postponed to Tuesday

Uganda’s Thomas Kakaire in action against Somali

The game between Uganda and Cameroon at the UEFA Assist U17 International Tournament has been called off due to poor weather conditions.

Uganda U17 national team will have to wait until Tuesday (tomorrow) to get into action after heavy rains in Antalya, Turkey forced the organisers to postpone the game.

According to Reagan Mulekezi a journalist attached to FUFA FM who is in Antalya confirmed to this website that it has been raining since morning in Antalya thus forcing the organisers to call off the games.

“It has rained heavily since morning and the game had to be called off. It will be played tomorrow (Tuesday) at midday,” confirmed Mulekezi.

Besides, Uganda vs Cameroon, the fixture involving Australia and Turkey that was also scheduled for Monday has also been called off.



Only two games were played earlier in the day with Guinea and Morocco winning with an identical score of 1-0 against Tanzania and Belarus respectively.

Uganda Cubs interim head coach Jackson Magera had already released the team that was going to face Cameroon.

Oyo Delton (GK), Sekimbegga Kevin, Ibrahim Juma, John Rogers, Kizito Gavin, Ekellot Ibrahim, Sekajja Davis, Kakaire Thomas, Mugulusi Isma, Kakande Shafic Aand Mugisha Rogers had been named to start the match.

The named substitutes were; Komakech Jack ,Wasswanga Shafiki, Mwaka Polycarp, Opaala Edrine Mukisa, Alou John Kokas , Asaba Ivan, Kasozi Samson, Kiddawalime Soul, and Jarieko James.

The tournament is used as precursor ahead of the U17 Africa Cup of Nations finals in Tanzania next month.

Uganda will be playing at the tournament for the first time after sealing qualification last year when the Cubs won the regional championship.