Uganda Cubs XI Vs Cameroon: Kakande, Mugulusi lead the line| UEFA U-17 Tourney

L-R: Ivan Asaba, Thomas Kakaire, captain Gavin Kizito Mugweri and Rogers Mugisha (PHOTO: FUFA Media)

UEFA Assist U-17 International Tournament

Cameroon Vs Uganda – Emirhan sports complex, Antalya Turkey (4 PM)

Uganda U-17 first assistant coach Jackson Magera, who is apparently the interim head coach has named the starting XI to face Cameroon during the opening match of the UEFA Assist U-17 international tournament in Turkey.

Kirinya-Jinja S.S Junior team goalkeeper Delton Oyo starts in goal ahead of Ndejje University Junior team’s Jack Komakech.

Kevin Sekimbegga and Ibrahim Juma take the right and left back roles respectively.

John Rogers and skipper Gavin Kizito Mugweri are the two center halves.

Ibrahim Ekellot, Davis Sekajja, Thomas Kakaire and Rogers Mugisha are the midfielders on the team.

Bright Stars’ Junior Team forward Shafic Kakande and his counter part from Kirinya-Jinja S.S Junior team Isma Mugulusi will lead the offensive line in the quest for goals.

This game will be played at the Emirhan Sports Complex in Antalya in Turkey on Monday at 4 PM.

The tournament is exclusively sponsored by UEFA and it will help the Africa countries invited to prepare for the CAF U-17 tournament that will be staged in Tanzania, come April.

Uganda Cubs XI Vs Cameroon:

Delton Oyo, Kevin Sekimbegga, Ibrahim Juma, John Rogers, Gavin Kizito Mugweri (Captain), Ibrahim Ekellot, Davis Sekajja, Thomas Kakaire, Isma Mugulusi, Shafic Kakande, Rogers Mugisha

Subs:

Jack Komakech (G.K), Shafiki Wasswanga, Polycarp Mwaka, Edrine Opaala Mukisa, John Alou Kokas, Ivan Asaba, Samson Kasozi, Saul Kiddawalime, James Jarieko

Day 1 Fixtures:

Monday 4th March 2019

11:30am: Tanzania Vs Guinea

12:00pm: Morocco Vs Belarus

3:30pm : Australia Vs Turkey

4:00pm: Cameroon Vs Uganda

Tournament Groups:

Group 1: Tanzania, Guinea, Australia, Turkey

Tanzania, Guinea, Australia, Turkey Group 2: Cameroon, Uganda, Morocco and Belarus

Cameroon, Uganda, Morocco and Belarus Group 3: Senegal, Nigeria, Angola, Montenegro

Uganda Cubs Fixtures (Group Phase)