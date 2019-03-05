Abbey Mutyaba: Uganda Cranes summon is a dream come true

Abbey Mutyaba in action for Maroons Football Club

Maroons Football Club utility player Abbey ‘Samson’ Mutyaba is a typical ‘John come lately’ tale in footballing circles.

After graduating from Nkumba University, where he also played with the team in the FUFA Big League, Mutyaba had a brief spell in China.

He returned to complete the ‘unfinished business’ at home, playing for a regional side, Kamwokya United and two FUFA Big League clubs – Mutundwe and Baza Holdings before tactician Asaph Mwebaze, himself a special talent scout, recruited him to Maroons FC for the 2017-18 season.

With a couple of games to his name under the coaches George ‘Best’ Nsiimbe and Robert Ssekweyama, Mutyaba has been one of Maroons’ top performers before attracting the eye of the Uganda Cranes head coach Sebastien Desabre.

Mutyaba, one entity comfortable in central defence, right and left back roles is among the 31 locally based players ready to compete for the nine available 9 slots that will join the 15 foreign based legion for a training camp in Egypt.

He tags the opportunity to join the Uganda Cranes as a dream come true;

For all the years I have been playing football, it has been my dream to play for the Uganda Cranes. This is a dream come true. I thank all the coaches I have worked with from the early stages up to now. I will continue to give 100 percent during matches. Abbey ‘Samon’ Mutyaba, footballer





Abbey Mutyaba with a chip to the intended target during Maroons home match against Mbarara City. (PHOTO: DAVID ISABIRYE)

Desabre and his assistant Mathias Lule were in the stands when Maroons lost 2-0 at home to Mbarara City as well as their 1-0 win away against URA at Namboole.

Sebastien Desabre and Mathias Lule watching a domestic league at the Luzira Prisons play ground. (PHOTO: DAVID ISABIRYE)

The training for the locally based players commences on 11th March 2019 at Lugogo which will culminate into a trial match against Kampala region select on the 16th March 2019.

The 9 selected players will then join the 15 foreign based group for the training camp in Egypt.

The Full Team summoned:

Locally based players:

Nicholas Sebwato (Onduparaka Fc), Saidi Keni (Sc Villa), James Alitho (URA FC), Charles Lukwago (KCCA FC), Filbert Obenchan (KCCA FC), Paul Willa (Police FC), Samson Mutyaba (Maroons FC), Mustafa Kizza (KCCA FC), Brian Majwega (Maroons FC), Timothy Awanyi (KCCA FC), Paul Mbowa Baker (URA FC), Mujuzi Musitafa (Proline FC), Halid Lwaliwa (Vipers SC), Rashid Toha ( Onduparaka FC), Ibrahim Sadam Juma (KCCA FC), Ivan Eyam (Mbarara City FC), Taddeo Lwanga (Vipers SC), Allan Okello (KCCA FC), Moses Waisswa (Vipers SC), Bright Anukani (Proline FC), David Owori (SC Villa), Allan Kyambadde (KCCA FC), Micheal Birungi (Express FC), Julius Poloto (KCCA), Juma Balinya (Police FC), Dan Serunkuma (Vipers SC), Patrick Henry Kaddu (KCCA FC), Joel Madondo (Kirinya-Jinja SS), Bashir Mutanda (Sc Villa)

Foreign based:

Denis Onyango (Mamelodi Sundowns, South Africa), Jamal Salim (Al Hilah Omdruman, Sudan), Robert Odongkara ( Adama City FC, Ethiopia), Murushid Juuko (Simba, Tanzania), Denis Iguma ( Kazma, Kuwait), Nico Wakiro Wadada Azam FC, Tanzania), Herbert Bockhorn (Borussia Dortmund, Germany), Moses Opondo (VendsysselFF, Denmark), Joseph Ochaya (TP Mazembe, DR Congo), Khalid Aucho (Church Hill Brothers, India), Faruku Miya (Gorica, Croatia), Edris Lubega (SV Reid, Austria), Emmanuel Okwi (Simba, Tanzania), Karisa Milton (MC Oujda, Morocco), Muhammad Shaban (Raja Casablanca, Morocco)

Unattached:

Godfrey Walusimbi and Hassan Wasswa Mawanda

Tentative Programme:

11th -15th March 2019 – Training at Lugogo (Local based players)

13th March- FUFA Press Conference at 12.30pm– Uganda Cranes coach addresses media at Lugogo

16th March 2019- Regional Tour match: Uganda Cranes vs Kampala Regional Select team, 9 players will be selected from this local camp to join the 15 foreign based players inCairo.

17th March 2019: Uganda Cranes Squad flies to Cairo for residential camp

18th-22nd March 2019: 24 man Uganda Cranes Squad camp in Cairo, Egypt

23rd March 2019: 24 man Uganda Cranes Squad flies to Tanzania

24th March 2019: Tanzania vs Uganda (AFCON Qualifier in Dar es Salaam)