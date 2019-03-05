Akandwanaho strikes late as Nyamityobora stun Onduparaka

Nyamityobora FC 1-0 Onduparaka FC

Nyamityiobora registered a slim 1-0 win over Onduparaka (Photo: John Batanudde)

Joseph Akandwanaho scored the lone goal as Nyamityobora FC defeated Onduparaka FC at Kakyeka stadium on Tuesday.

Nyamityobora FC who had gone six games without victory secured maximum points against visiting Onduparaka FC with the goal coming five minutes from minutes.

The Caterpillars were dealt a huge blow towards the end of the first half when skipper Rashid Toha was stretchered off after sustaining an injury.

The lanky defender collided with Nyamityora’s Ibrahim Dada in an aerial challenge and never returned to his feet. He was replaced by Richard Ayiko.

Dada had a goal disallowed midway through the first half when referee Ronald Madanda called for an offside.

In the second half, Onduparaka FC made two more changes with Ezra Bida and Abel Eturude paved way for Kabon Living and Solomon Okwalinga respectively.

On the other hand, Alex Isabirye brought on Peter Otai and Joel Ayoku for Saddam Maseruka and Damien Nakalema.

Onduparaka’s head coach Saddick Ssempigi was sent off the technical bench in the 74thminute after confronting fourth official Diana Murungi.

The decisive moment of the game came in the 84th minute when a long ball from Peter Mutebi met Akandwanaho who slotted past onrushing goalkeeper Nicholas Ssebwato.

Vicitory moves Nyamityobora FC from the base of the log to 15th place on 16 points while Onduparaka FC remained 5th on 34 points.