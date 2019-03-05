Buganda Regional League: Kajjansi United, Free Stars maintain winning run

Buganda Region League (Match Day 17 Results):
Ssezibwa Group:
- Free Stars 3-1 Zirobwe
- Lugazi Municipal 1-1 Africa Polysack
- Kiwanga United 2-0 Seeta United
- Luweero United 0-0 Busula
- Uganda Martyrs 0-0 Buikwe Red Stars
- Simba 1-1 Kampala University
Katonga Group:
- Synergy 1-0 Buwambo United
- Young Simba 0-0 Kakiri Town Council
- Kajjansi United 1-0 Kampala University – Masaka
- Lukaya Town Council 0-1 Busiro United
- Kiyinda Boys 2-0 Standard High Zzana
The Buganda Regional League continued with 15 goals registered in the 11 games of Matchday 17 for both groups, Ssezibwa and Katonga.
Free Stars 3-1 home win over Zirobwe was the biggest victory in all the games.
Kiwanga United edged Seeta United 2-0 in the other Ssezibwa game.
With the aforementioned score line, Kiyinda Boys defeated Standard High School, Zzana.
Kajjansi United, Busiro United and Synergy registered identical 1-0 wins over Kampala University (Masaka branch), Lukaya Town Council and Buwambo United respectively.
There were three goal-less stalemates registered.
Luweero United and Busula in Luweero, Uganda Martyrs against Buikwe Red Stars and Young Simba at home to Kakiri Town Council all failed to register any goals.
Lugazi Municipal and Africa Polysack at the Mehta Stadium in Lugazi ended one goal apiece.
The other one all draw was between Simba and Kampala University
Kajjansi United remains the only side yet to taste defeat as they lead the Katonga group standings with 33 points from 15 matches (9 wins and 6 draws).
Busula leads Ssezibwa group with 30 points from 16 matches and
The top two sides per group will qualify for a play-off where the champion plays with the Kampala R
Ezra Kizito Kaye of Busula Football Club leads the scorers’ chart with 14 goals, two ahead Kiyinda Boys’ Patrick Nsamba.
Kajjansi United forward Joseph ‘Big League’ Shisha has scored 9 goals.
Top Scorers:
- Ezra Kizito Kaye (Busula) – 14 Goals
- Patrick Nsamba (Kiyinda Boys) – 12 Goals
- Joseph Shisa (Kajjansi United) – 9 Goals
- Gerald Ogwetti (Lugazi Municipal) – 8 Goals
- Arthur Ssemazzi (Kajjansi United) – 6 Goals
- Hidali Mubiru (Zirobwe Young) – 6 Goals
- Patrick Kizza (Kampala University) – 6 Goals
- Umar Kayemba (Lugazi Municipal) – 6 Goals
- Match Day 18 Fixtures (Sunday, 10th March 2019):
Ssezibwa Group:
- Kampala University Vs Lugazi Municipal – Katikamu SDA
- Lugazi Nabugabo Vs Free Stars – Forest Park, Kabembe
- Seeta United Vs Luweero United – Uganda Martyrs Sonde
- Zirobwe Young Vs Uganda Martyrs – Zirobwe Gomboloa
- Busula Vs Simba – Busula
- Africa Polysack Vs Kiwanga United – Paul Mukasa Primary School, Bajjo
Katonga Group:
- Kakiri Town Council Vs Lukaya Town Council – Kakiri Gombolola
- Standard High Zzana Vs Nangabo Green Valley – Masaka, Gayaza
- Kampala University – Masaka Vs Synergy – Masaka, Gayaza
- Nkambi Coffee Vs Kajjansi United – Kasana, Nyendo
- Busiro United Vs Kiyinda Boys – Nsaggu