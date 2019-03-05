Buganda Regional League: Kajjansi United, Free Stars maintain winning run

Action between Kajjansi United and Kampala University at Uganda Clays playground, Kajjansi

Buganda Region League (Match Day 17 Results):

Ssezibwa Group:

Free Stars 3-1 Zirobwe

Zirobwe Lugazi Municipal 1-1 Africa Polysack

Africa Polysack Kiwanga United 2-0 Seeta United

Seeta United Luweero United 0-0 Busula

Busula Uganda Martyrs 0-0 Buikwe Red Stars

Buikwe Red Stars Simba 1-1 Kampala University

Katonga Group:

Synergy 1-0 Buwambo United

Buwambo United Young Simba 0-0 Kakiri Town Council

Kakiri Town Council Kajjansi United 1-0 Kampala University – Masaka

Kampala University – Masaka Lukaya Town Council 0-1 Busiro United

Busiro United Kiyinda Boys 2-0 Standard High Zzana

The Buganda Regional League continued with 15 goals registered in the 11 games of Matchday 17 for both groups, Ssezibwa and Katonga.

Free Stars 3-1 home win over Zirobwe was the biggest victory in all the games.

Kiwanga United edged Seeta United 2-0 in the other Ssezibwa game.

With the aforementioned score line, Kiyinda Boys defeated Standard High School, Zzana.

Kajjansi United, Busiro United and Synergy registered identical 1-0 wins over Kampala University (Masaka branch), Lukaya Town Council and Buwambo United respectively.

There were three goal-less stalemates registered.

Luweero United and Busula in Luweero, Uganda Martyrs against Buikwe Red Stars and Young Simba at home to Kakiri Town Council all failed to register any goals.

Lugazi Municipal and Africa Polysack at the Mehta Stadium in Lugazi ended one goal apiece.

The other one all draw was between Simba and Kampala University

Kajjansi United remains the only side yet to taste defeat as they lead the Katonga group standings with 33 points from 15 matches (9 wins and 6 draws).

Busula leads Ssezibwa group with 30 points from 16 matches and they are three points ahead of second placed Free Stars.

The top two sides per group will qualify for a play-off where the champion plays with the Kampala R egion victor to qualify for the 2019/2020 FUFA Big League.

Ezra Kizito Kaye of Busula Football Club leads the scorers’ chart with 14 goals, two ahead Kiyinda Boys’ Patrick Nsamba.

Kajjansi United forward Joseph ‘Big League’ Shisha has scored 9 goals.

Top Scorers:

Ezra Kizito Kaye (Busula) – 14 Goals

Patrick Nsamba (Kiyinda Boys) – 12 Goals

Joseph Shisa (Kajjansi United) – 9 Goals

Gerald Ogwetti (Lugazi Municipal) – 8 Goals

Arthur Ssemazzi (Kajjansi United) – 6 Goals

Hidali Mubiru (Zirobwe Young) – 6 Goals

Patrick Kizza (Kampala University) – 6 Goals

Umar Kayemba (Lugazi Municipal) – 6 Goals

Match Day 18 Fixtures (Sunday, 10th March 2019):

Ssezibwa Group:

Kampala University Vs Lugazi Municipal – Katikamu SDA

Lugazi Nabugabo Vs Free Stars – Forest Park, Kabembe

Seeta United Vs Luweero United – Uganda Martyrs Sonde

Zirobwe Young Vs Uganda Martyrs – Zirobwe Gomboloa

Busula Vs Simba – Busula

Africa Polysack Vs Kiwanga United – Paul Mukasa Primary School, Bajjo

Katonga Group: