Express, Mbarara City play to goalless stalemate at Wankulukuku

Mbarara City XI Vs Express (Photo: DAVID ISABIRYE)

Uganda Premier League (Match Day 23) | Tuesday Results

Express 0-0 Mbarara

Mbarara Nyamityobora 1-0 Onduparaka

Onduparaka Ndejje University 2-1 Vipers

Express and Mbarara City Football Clubs played to a non-scoring stalemate at Mutesa II Stadium, Wankulukuku on Tuesday.

It was a fast paced game of limited goal scoring opportunities.

Michael Birungi got close in the opening stages of the first 45 minutes as Jude Ssemugabi, Raymond Onyai and captain Hilary Mukundane was close for the visitors.

On the hour mark, Express called for a double change. Striker Brian Umony and midfielder Davis Mayanja replaced Tonny Odur and Ibrahim Kayiwa respectively.

Hard tackling Ivan Mbowa was yellow carded for blocking Frank ‘Zaga’ Tumwesigye in the 61st minute.

Referee Siraje Mpyangu booked four players on the evening.

Three were Mbarara City players in Jude Ssemugabi, Ronnie Kisekka and Ivan Mbowa while Pius Mbidde was the only booked player for the home side.

The draw is Mbarara City’s 7th of the season, adding a point to amass 40 fetched from 23 matches as they remain third on the log.

Express gets their 8th draw in the campaign, taking them to 29 points, and two positions up to 9th.

Mbarara City defender Ronnie Kisekka was named the man of the match for the outstanding performing, smiling home with Shs 100,000.

Express XI Vs Mbarara City (Photo: David Isabirye)

Team Line Ups:

Express XI: Mathias Muwanga (G.K), Arthur Kiggundu, John Revita, Charles Musoke, Shafiq Nana Kakeeto, Pius Mbidde, Ibrahim Kayiwa (60’ Davis Mayanja), Frank Zaga Tumwesigye, Disan Galiwango, Tony Odur (60’ Brian Umony), Michael Birungi

Subs: Ronald Mutebi (G.K), Sadiq Ssekyembe, Badru Nsubuga, Billy Nkata, Charles Lubega

Head coach: George Ssimwogerere

Team captains with the referees prior to kick off of the match. (PHOTO: DAVID ISABIRYE)

Mbarara City XI: Ali Kimera (G.K), Zaidi Byekwaso, Denis Omony, Hilary Mukundane (Captain), Ronnie Kiseka, Pistis Barenge, Ivan Mbowa, Paul Mucurezi (80’ Ivan Eyam), Raymond Onyai (89’ Swalik Bebe Segujja), Jude Ssemugabi (74’ Makueth Wol), Ibrahim Orit

Subs Not Used: Muhammed Ssekeba (G.K), Rashid Muhammad, Stephen Kabuye, Stephen Othieno

Head coach: Charles Livingstone Mbabazi