Nelson Senkatuka is joined by Brian Majwega (right) while on a Uganda Cranes training session in 2017 at Lugogo. (PHOTO: DAVID ISABIRYE)

AFCON 2019 Qualifier (Group L)

Sunday, 24th March 2019

Tanzania Taifa Stars Vs Uganda Cranes – National Stadium, Dar es Salaam

Since 2017 when he last appeared on the Uganda Cranes team, left winger Brian Majwega has had the hope of a strong come-back.

True to his word, the former Standard High School (Zana), KCCA, Azam and URA player remained focused and dedicated to a strict training regime.

In the aftermath of being summoned on the provisional team preparing for the AFCON 2019 group L qualifier away to Tanzania in Dar es Salaam, Majwega revealed in an exclusive interview that he has been training.

Of course, I am excited about being back on the national team. It is a dream for every player to represent his country. Personally, I have been training hard. In fact, four times a day to keep fit physically and mentally. I am ready to utilize this chance given. Brian Majwega, Maroons FC winger, Already capped 20 times by Uganda Cranes

Brian Majwega on duty when Maroons hosted Ndejje University at the Luzira Prisons stadium. (PHOTO: AISHA NAKATO)

I had the belief that I could still return to my former best form. I did not lose hope. Football is about commitment because I knew with personal hard work, I would quickly get my form back Brian Majwega

Majwega currently features to Uganda Premier League side Maroons FC, a club he joined at the start of the season on a one-year deal after initial negotiations with Express and Vipers hit a dead end.

He is among the 31 locally based players ready to compete for the nine available slots that will join the 15 foreign based legion for a training camp in Egypt.

Two of the 31 summoned players are senior lads, Hassan Wasswa Mawanda and Godfrey Walusimbi, who are unattached to any club.

Training for the locally based players commences on 11th March 2019 at Lugogo which will culminate into a trial match against Kampala region select on the 16th March 2019.

The 9 selected players will then join the 15 foreign based group for the training camp in Egypt.

Uganda Cranes will face Tanzania Taifa Stars on Sunday, 24th March 2019 during a group L clash, a match the Tanzanians are craving to win to qualify for AFCON 2019 that will be staged in Egypt.

The Full Team summoned:

Locally based players:

Nicholas Sebwato (Onduparaka Fc), Saidi Keni (Sc Villa), James Alitho (URA FC), Charles Lukwago (KCCA FC), Filbert Obenchan (KCCA FC), Paul Willa (Police FC), Samson Mutyaba (Maroons FC), Mustafa Kizza (KCCA FC), Brian Majwega (Maroons FC), Timothy Awanyi (KCCA FC), Paul Mbowa Baker (URA FC), Mujuzi Musitafa (Proline FC), Halid Lwaliwa (Vipers SC), Rashid Toha ( Onduparaka FC), Ibrahim Sadam Juma (KCCA FC), Ivan Eyam (Mbarara City FC), Taddeo Lwanga (Vipers SC), Allan Okello (KCCA FC), Moses Waisswa (Vipers SC), Bright Anukani (Proline FC), David Owori (SC Villa), Allan Kyambadde (KCCA FC), Micheal Birungi (Express FC), Julius Poloto (KCCA), Juma Balinya (Police FC), Dan Serunkuma (Vipers SC), Patrick Henry Kaddu (KCCA FC), Joel Madondo (Kirinya-Jinja SS), Bashir Mutanda (Sc Villa)

Foreign based:

Denis Onyango (Mamelodi Sundowns, South Africa), Jamal Salim (Al Hilah Omdruman, Sudan), Robert Odongkara ( Adama City FC, Ethiopia), Murushid Juuko (Simba, Tanzania), Denis Iguma ( Kazma, Kuwait), Nico Wakiro Wadada Azam FC, Tanzania), Herbert Bockhorn (Borussia Dortmund, Germany), Moses Opondo (VendsysselFF, Denmark), Joseph Ochaya (TP Mazembe, DR Congo), Khalid Aucho (Church Hill Brothers, India), Faruku Miya (Gorica, Croatia), Edris Lubega (SV Reid, Austria), Emmanuel Okwi (Simba, Tanzania), Karisa Milton (MC Oujda, Morocco), Muhammad Shaban (Raja Casablanca, Morocco)

Unattached:

Godfrey Walusimbi and Hassan Wasswa Mawanda

Tentative Programme:

11th -15th March 2019 – Training at Lugogo (Local based players)

13th March- FUFA Press Conference at 12.30pm– Uganda Cranes coach addresses media at Lugogo

16th March 2019- Regional Tour match: Uganda Cranes vs Kampala Regional Select team, 9 players will be selected from this local camp to join the 15 foreign based players inCairo.

17th March 2019: Uganda Cranes Squad flies to Cairo for residential camp

18th-22nd March 2019: 24 man Uganda Cranes Squad camp in Cairo, Egypt

23rd March 2019: 24 man Uganda Cranes Squad flies to Tanzania

24th March 2019: Tanzania vs Uganda (AFCON Qualifier in Dar es Salaam)