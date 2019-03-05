Maroons Vs Bright Stars Preview: Kajoba keen to build on performance against Ndejje

Fred Kajoba shouts instructions at his players during a previous game. (PHOTO: JOHN BATANUDDE)

Uganda Premier League (Match Day 23)

Wednesday 6 th March 2019

Maroons Vs Bright Stars – Luzira Prisons Stadium, 4:30 PM

When Bright Stars convincingly humbled debutants Ndejje University 3-0 last week at the Champions Stadium in Mwererwe, a few positives were noted down.

First things first, Fred Kajoba and his side had returned to the old winning days after having a bad spell of 12 matches without a win.

Then, for the second time in the league, Bright Stars had won by a margin of three goals (ironically, they had also won 3-0 against Ndejje University in the first round).

On Tuesday, Maroons play host to Bright Stars at the lake side Prisons stadium in a game either side is eager to come top.

With 22 points from 22 matches, Maroons is not yet safe from relegation, a battle that involves all the three new clubs in the league – Paidha Black Angels, Nyamityobora and Ndejje University.

The visitors on the evening will kick off the game with 6 points advantage over of Maroons and would also need maximum points to further play it safe.

Maroons Head coach Robert Ssekweyama. (PHOTO: AISHA NAKATO)

Therefore, the two tacticians on the day, Robert Ssekweyama and Kajoba will assemble their best sides ready to battle.

I believe the dirty patch we had is behind us now. It was an important win in the previous game that we had. The victory gives us confidence as we come to the next match away to Maroons on Wednesday. Fred Kajoba, Bright Stars Head coach

Bright Stars midfielder Brian Enzama (with the ball) in action

Important players:

Brian Majwega, gifted midfielder Pius Obuya, the exciting Solomon Walusimbi, Maxwell Okello, Bronson Nsubuga, Ronald Orombi, Emmanuel Olinga, Felix Okot, defener Martin Mpuuga and striker Isaac Otto will be some of the lads looked unto to inspire the home team.

Abbey Mutyaba, another Uganda Cranes new face will rest out the match after successfully recovering from an earlier knock that saw him miss the away defeat to Onduparaka.

Bright Stars, as usual will be led by their captain Nelson Senkatuka.

Maroons’ Pius Obuya (left) will be instrumental for the home side against Bright Stars (PHOTO: AISHA NAKATO)

Senkatuka has steady and assured support from John Ssebadukka, Alfred Onek and Brian Kayanja.

Brian Enzama and Augustine Kacancu have of late formed a deadly midfield partnership that many clubs have struggled to crack.

Henry Kiwanuka returns to Luzira town, a suburb that baby sat his footballing career until he was poached by Masavu and later Bright Stars.

Kingpin defender Derrick Ngobi, the experienced left-back Samuel Ssekitto, and the all-rounder Sula Ssebunza are also other important players for Bright Stars.

Brian Stars’ midfielder Brian Enzama (second left) shall be expected to cover acres of spaces away at Bright Stars (PHOTO: AISHA NAKATO)

Other Matchday 23 games on Wednesday:

SC Villa Vs Kirinya Jinja SSS – Mandela National Stadium, Namboole (7:30 PM)

Paidha Black Angels Vs URA FC – Bar Okoro Stadium, Zombo (4: 30 PM)

Tooro United Vs KCCA FC – Buhinga Stadium, Fort Portal (4:30 PM)

BUL FC Vs Police FC – FUFA Technical Center, Njeru (4:30 PM)