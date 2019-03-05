Mutanda delighted with national team call

Bashir Mutanda celebrates after scoring against Police (Photo: John Batanudde)

Bashir Mutanda has been one of the best players in the Uganda Premier League this season.

Whereas his team SC Villa has struggled, the forward has had a scintillating run scoring 12 goals and currently in the race for the top scorer’s gong.

His performance attracted the attention of Uganda Cranes head coach Sebastien Desabre who named him in the 46-man provisional squad that will prepare for the Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Tanzania on 24th March 2019.

The stocky forward believes the call is an indicator that he has improved as a player and hopes to work harder.

I’m happy that I have earned a call to the national team. It is a great step in my career and that calls for me to work harder to keep impressing the coaches. Bashir Mutanda

Mutanda takes the call with both hands and believes this will spur him to work even harder.

I have been waiting for this chance. Every player’s dream is to play for the national team and I don’t take this call lightly. I have to work hard so that I remain on the squad. Bashir Mutanda

Desabre named a 46-man squad on Monday with 15 foreign based players and 31 local based.

The locally based players will start training on 11th March 2019 at Lugogo before playing a trial match against Kampala Region select on the 16th March 2019 from where nine players will be selected to join the 15 foreign based group for the training camp in Egypt.

The Full Team summoned:

Locally based players:

Nicholas Sebwato (Onduparaka Fc), Saidi Keni (Sc Villa), James Alitho (URA FC), Charles Lukwago (KCCA FC), Filbert Obenchan (KCCA FC), Paul Willa (Police FC), Samson Mutyaba (Maroons FC), Mustafa Kizza (KCCA FC), Brian Majwega (Maroons FC), Timothy Awanyi (KCCA FC), Paul Mbowa Baker (URA FC), Mujuzi Musitafa (Proline FC), Halid Lwaliwa (Vipers SC), Rashid Toha ( Onduparaka FC), Ibrahim Sadam Juma (KCCA FC), Ivan Eyam (Mbarara City FC), Taddeo Lwanga (Vipers SC), Allan Okello (KCCA FC), Moses Waisswa (Vipers SC), Bright Anukani (Proline FC), David Owori (SC Villa), Allan Kyambadde (KCCA FC), Micheal Birungi (Express FC), Julius Poloto (KCCA), Juma Balinya (Police FC), Dan Serunkuma (Vipers SC), Patrick Henry Kaddu (KCCA FC), Joel Madondo (Kirinya-Jinja SS), Bashir Mutanda (Sc Villa)

Foreign based:

Denis Onyango (Mamelodi Sundowns, South Africa), Jamal Salim (Al Hilah Omdruman, Sudan), Robert Odongkara ( Adama City FC, Ethiopia), Murushid Juuko (Simba, Tanzania), Denis Iguma ( Kazma, Kuwait), Nico Wakiro Wadada Azam FC, Tanzania), Herbert Bockhorn (Borussia Dortmund, Germany), Moses Opondo (VendsysselFF, Denmark), Joseph Ochaya (TP Mazembe, DR Congo), Khalid Aucho (Church Hill Brothers, India), Faruku Miya (Gorica, Croatia), Edris Lubega (SV Reid, Austria), Emmanuel Okwi (Simba, Tanzania), Karisa Milton (MC Oujda, Morocco), Muhammad Shaban (Raja Casablanca, Morocco)

Unattached:

Godfrey Walusimbi and Hassan Wasswa Mawanda

Tentative Programme:

11th -15th March 2019: Training at Lugogo (Local based players)

13th March: FUFA Press Conference at 12.30pm, Uganda Cranes coach addresses media at Lugogo

16th March 2019: Regional Tour match: Uganda Cranes vs Kampala Regional Select team, 9 players will be selected from this local camp to join the 15 foreign based players inCairo .

17th March 2019: Uganda Cranes Squad flies to Cairo for residential camp

18th-22nd March 2019: 24-man Uganda Cranes Squad camp in Cairo, Egypt

23rd March 2019: 24-man Uganda Cranes Squad flies to Tanzania

24th March 2019: Tanzania vs Uganda (AFCON Qualifier in Dar es Salaam)