Ndejje Vs Vipers Preview: Venoms target to close gap on leaders

Tuesday March 05, 2019

Arena of Visions, Bombo 4.30pm

Vipers will be eager to pick victory away to Ndejje University [Photo: Aisha Nakato]

Vipers will be eager to keep pace with log leaders KCCA but must win away to Ndejje University who they visit on Tuesday afternoon.

The Venoms struggled to beat the Students at home on match day one winning 1-0 at the death thanks to a late strike from Davis Kasirye who has since quit the club.

Michael Nam Ouma is aware of the importance of the game to the champions and feels each game is like a final.

I said before that every match for us is like a final so every game is important therefore I’m confident and hopeful my players can make this happen.

Vipers could move to 48 points with a win just as KCCA who are not in action until Wednesday when they visit Tooro United in Buhinga.

Geoffrey Wasswa will miss the game through injury

The visitors are without Livingstone Mulondo and Geoffrey Wasswa who have missed the last four to five games but will rely on Halid Lwaliwa to keep things tight at the back with Daniel Sserunkuma leading the hunt for goals.

For Raymond Komakech and Ndejje, Anwar Ntege and Noel Nasasira will be the main players to go to with Francis Onekalit is ruled out as he is on loan from Vipers.

Ndejje University have lost their previous two games and will be eager to redeem themselves.