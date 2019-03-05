Ten-man Ndejje dents Vipers title hopes

Ndejje University 2-1 Vipers SC

Ndejje University players celebrate one of their goals (Photo: John Batanudde)

Vipers’ chances of reclaiming the league suffered a big blow as they lost 2-1 away to ten-man Ndejje University on Tuesday.

Robert Eseru and Anwar Ntege scored in either half for the hosts while Tito Okello scored the champions’ consolation in the second half.

Vipers went into the game three points behind leaders KCCA eager to pick maximum points but could fall six points behind if the Kasasiro win against Tooro United on Wednesday.

Eseru broke the deadlock in the 23rd minute as the hosts took a surprise lead into the half.

Eleven minutes after restart, Ntege double Ndejje University’s lead with a strike to send the hosts fans in the stands into frenzy.

Michael Nam Ouma reacted by pulling out Rahmat Ssenfuka and later Daniel Sserunkuma for Hamis Kiiza and Steven Mukwala and the move seemed to pay off as they earned a penalty which Okello converted.

The visitors pushed for the equaliser but there was none coming besides a red card to Paul Ddumba for a second bookable offence.

The result takes Ndejje University to 19 points while Vipers stay second with 45 points.