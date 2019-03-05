Tooro United Vs KCCA Preview: Visitors’ chance to re-open six point gap

Tuesday March 6, 2019

Buhinga stadium, Fort Portal 4.30pm

KCCA have an opportunity to widen the gap at the top if they beat Tooro United at Buhinga on Wednesday.

The 12-time champions come into the game on the back of a morale boosting 4-2 win against SC Villa and news that rivals Vipers have dropped vital points away to league debutants Ndejje University.

The Kasasiro will also be eager to avenge a Uganda Cup defeat at the hands of Wasswa Bbosa’s side at Buhinga early this year.

Mike Mutebi’s side welcome defender and skipper Timothy Awany but will most likely rely on Allan Kyambadde and Mike Mutyaba for goals up front.

Meanwhile, the hosts who are yet to lose a game since relocating to Buhinga will hope forwards Steven Omvia and Allan Kayiwa are in fine form on the day.

The reverse fixture at Lugogo ended with a 2-0 victory and the visitors have an opportunity to complete a double.