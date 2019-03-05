Wounded SC Villa lock horns with Kirinya-Jinja S.S under floodlights

Sports Club Villa’s last home game was that one all draw with Police. (PHOTO: AISHA NAKATO)

Uganda Premier League (Match Day 23)

Wednesday 6 th March 2019

SC Villa Vs Kirinya Jinja SSS – Namboole, 7:30 pm

SC Villa will need a strong mentality to recover from a 4-2 loss away to rivals KCCA last Saturday.

The immediate task at hand is a flood-lit game against fast improving Kirinya-Jinja S.S on Wednesday night at Mandela National Stadium, Namboole.

“This is not a new development in Uganda. League football has been played under floodlights right from the USL days,” UPL manager Paul Kabaikaramu attested.

Sports Club Villa has been inconsistent this term having managed just 4 wins, 7 draws and 11 losses as they seat 12th with 23 points collected.

SC Villa head coach Douglas Bamweyana (PHOTO: JOHNBATANUDDE)

Douglas Bamweyana’s side will need special efforts to come good against a fast-improving Kirinya-Jinja S.S side that recently edged Mbarara City and Nyamityobora by an identical 2-1 score at the Mighty Arena in Jinja.

Abbey Bogere Kikomeko (far left) on the Kirinya-Jinja S.S bench (PHOTO: DAVID ISABIRYE)

Abbey Bogere Kikomeko recently replaced Charles Ayiekoh Lukula as the head tactician at Kirinya-Jinja S.S. A lot has been transformed. From the playing style to the commitment of the players, the change is visible.

Currently 8th on the 16 team table standings with 30 points, Kirinya-Jinja S.S further seeks for safety away from the relegation parties.

Kirinya-Jinja S.S XI that defeated Mbarara City 2-1 at the Mighty Arena. (PHOTO: DAVID ISABIRYE)

Key talking points and actors

Former Sports Club Villa player David Bagoole is one of the star players on the current Kirinya-Jinja S.S side. The hard working midfielder has been consistent with decent performances for the club home and away.

Against his former club, Bagoole is expected to rise to the occasion on the ‘red letter evening’ at Namboole.

Alongside other midfielders as Nelson Mandela, Godfrey Akol, Anthony Mayanja and Jeromy Kirya, the visitors will battle the likes of Albert Mugisa, David Owori, Joseph Ssemujju, Sulaiman Majanjaalo and company.

David Owori is foiled the Police goalkeeper during their one all draw (PHOTO: AISHA NAKATO)

Kirinya-Jinja S.S backline that has Isaac Isinde and Douglas Muganga as the core pillars will be expected to keep alert for the entire 90 minutes against an on fire forward line of Pius Wangi, Bashir Mutanda and Charles Lwanga.

Joel Madondo will be a key threat to the Jogoos.

Hitman Joel Madondo, Fred Amaku, and Dan Ssewava are all potential threats to the leaking SC Villa back-line constituted of goalkeeper Saidi Keni, Moses Kiggundu, Habibu Kavuma, the burly Harishe Asuman, and ever-improving teenager Derrick Ndahiro.

Fans, like the players will eagerly await for this night game that returns to the Ugandan league after a long time.

Other Matchday 23 Games on Wednesday

Maroons Vs Bright Stars – Luzira Prisons Stadium (4:30 PM)

Paidha Black Angels Vs URA FC – Bar Okoro Stadium, Zombo (4: 30 PM)

Tooro United Vs KCCA FC – Buhinga Stadium, Fort Portal (4:30 PM)

BUL FC Vs Police FC – FUFA Technical Center, Njeru (4:30 PM)