Wounded SC Villa lock horns with Kirinya-Jinja S.S under floodlights

- Uganda Premier League (Match Day 23)
- Wednesday 6th March 2019
- SC Villa Vs Kirinya Jinja SSS – Namboole, 7:30 pm
SC Villa will need a strong mentality to recover from a 4-2 loss away to rivals KCCA last Saturday.
The immediate task at hand is a flood-lit game against fast improving Kirinya-Jinja S.S on Wednesday night at Mandela National Stadium, Namboole.
“This is not a new development in Uganda. League football has been played under floodlights right from the USL days,” UPL manager Paul Kabaikaramu attested.
Sports Club Villa has been inconsistent this term having managed just 4 wins, 7 draws and 11 losses as they seat 12th with 23 points collected.
Douglas Bamweyana’s side will need special efforts to come good against a fast-improving Kirinya-Jinja S.S side that recently edged Mbarara City and Nyamityobora by an identical 2-1 score at the Mighty Arena in Jinja.
Abbey Bogere Kikomeko recently replaced Charles Ayiekoh Lukula as the
Currently 8th on the 16 team table standings with 30 points, Kirinya-Jinja S.S further seeks for safety away from the relegation parties.
Key talking points and actors
Former Sports Club Villa player David Bagoole is one of the star players on the current Kirinya-Jinja S.S side. The
Against his former club, Bagoole is expected to rise to the occasion on the ‘red letter evening’ at Namboole.
Alongside other midfielders as Nelson Mandela, Godfrey Akol, Anthony Mayanja and Jeromy Kirya, the visitors will battle the likes of Albert Mugisa, David Owori, Joseph Ssemujju, Sulaiman Majanjaalo and company.
Kirinya-Jinja S.S backline that has Isaac Isinde and Douglas Muganga as the core pillars will be expected to keep alert for the entire 90 minutes against an on fire forward line of Pius Wangi, Bashir Mutanda and Charles Lwanga.
Hitman Joel Madondo, Fred Amaku, and Dan Ssewava are all potential threats to the leaking SC Villa back-line constituted of goalkeeper Saidi Keni, Moses Kiggundu,
Fans, like the players will eagerly await for this night game that returns to the Ugandan league after a long time.
Other Matchday 23 Games on Wednesday
Maroons Vs Bright Stars – Luzira Prisons Stadium (4:30 PM)
Paidha Black Angels Vs URA FC – Bar Okoro Stadium, Zombo (4: 30 PM)
Tooro United Vs KCCA FC – Buhinga Stadium, Fort Portal (4:30 PM)
BUL FC Vs Police FC – FUFA Technical Center, Njeru (4:30 PM)