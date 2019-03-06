2019 Airtel Kabaka Birthday run launched, 60,000 participants targeted

Airtel Uganda’s Managing Director V.G. Somasekhar (second right) hand shakes with the Buganda Katikiro Owek. Charles Peter Mayiga (PHOTO: DAVID ISABIRYE)

2019 Airtel Kabaka Birthday Run:

Sunday, 7th April

Start/Finish: Bulange, Mengo (Kampala)

Categories: 5KM, 10KM & 21KM

Ticket Prizes: 10,000 per head (comes with a kit bag, water bottle and branded running vest)

For the fifth year in a row, the exciting Airtel Kabaka Birthday run is back.

This year’s year will be held on Sunday, 7th April 2019 with three different categories 5KM, 10KM and 21KM races.

The 2019 edition was officially launched at the Cabinet room of Bulange in Mengo, Kampala on Wednesday, 06 March 2019.

Graced by the Airtel Uganda Managing Director V.G. Somasekhar, marketing and communications chief Remmy Kisakye and other partners’ representatives, the run was officially launched by the Buganda Kingdom prime-minister Katikiro Owek. Charles Peter Mayiga.

Owek. Mayiga retaliated the essence of the Airtel Kabaka birthday run, one of the celebrations lined up as His Majesty Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II will be celebrating 64 years.



Life has no meaning unless you give attach value to it. We give special value to the birthday of the Kabaka because he is the custodian of our values and beliefs. The Airtel Kabaka Birthday run therefore is a celebration of identity, history and a way of life. The two most important values in life is good health and not losing hope. We happy to have Airtel Uganda Limited on board for all these years. It is a big honour to work with all the partners. Buganda Kingdom Prime Minister, Katikiro Owek. Charles Peter Mayiga

At least 60,000 runners are projected for this run.

L-R: Remmy Kisakye, V.G Somasekhar, Owek. Mayiga and Owek. Ssekabembe show-case the running vest (PHOTO: DAVID ISABIRYE)

The running kits will each cost Shs 10,000 that comes with kit bag, water bottle and branded running vest.

Airtel Uganda managing director V.G Somasekhar hailed the continued relationship between Airtel Uganda Limited and Buganda Kingdom.



We are very delighted to be back this time round. With the greatest satisfaction, we are honoured by the opportunity given by Buganda Kingdom to partner in such a noble cause. The relationship with Buganda Kingdom is very strong. Airtel Uganda has also been with Buganda Kingdom through the Kabaka Foundation, Airtel Masaza Cup. We are shoulder to shoulder in all the noble causes. Airtel Uganda has no better way to give back than in sports. We are now have a boarder to boarder coverage with connection of 4G network to ease communication in the different corners of Uganda

Airtel Uganda’s Managing Director V.G. Somasekhar

Rwenzori mineral water is the official water partner



Airtel Uganda is proud to be associated with Buganda Kingdom. There is every justification as to why Airtel Uganda is working closely with Buganda Kingdom. We started the journey with the fistula fight before we went ahead with the cause fighting sickle cell. We thank the media as a key partner as well in this run since inception

Remmy Kisakye, head of Marketing and Communications – Airtel Uganda Limited



We are glad that the Airtel Kabake Birthday run is back to the social front. The run keeps growing year after year with more partners and participants coming on board. I call upon the subjects of the Kabaka and Ugandans generally to join hands.



Buganda Kingdom Minister of Sports, Recreation and Leisure, Owek. Henry Ssekabembe



The 2019 Airtel Kabaka Birthday run will mark the end of the first phase of the partnership with the Sickle cell foundation. The run has grown from 12,000 runners in 2014 to 38500 in 2018. We are targeting 60,000 runners target for this year’s run in 2019. The Airtel Kabaka Birthday run has also witnessed an increment in revenues from Shs 200M during the inaugural run to Shs 442M in 2018. We are targeting Shs. 600M.

The AIRTEL Kabaka Birthday run event is a top of mind run. We plan to increase on water points as well as ensure good traffic management. We thank all the partners on board.

Ronald Kawadwa, CEO Majestic Brand

For starters, the Kabaka of Buganda Kingdom Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II will be celebrating his 64th birthday on 13th April 2019.