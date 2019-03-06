2019 Airtel Kabaka Birthday run set to be launched in Mengo

Massive Turn up at the 2018 Airtel Kabaka Birthday Run

For five years in a row, the Kabaka Birthday Run has been successfully organized by the Buganda Kingdom in partnership with telecommunications giants Airtel Uganda.

The 2019 race will be the 5th edition since inception in 2014 with over 40,000 participants expected to take part in the different race catergories – 5KM, 10KM, 21KM and 25KM.

The official launch will take place on Wednesday, 6th March 2019 at the Bulange – Mengo headquarters.

The prime minister of Buganda Kingdom, Katikiro Charles Peter Mayiga, Kingdom sports, recreation and leisure minister Owek. Henry Ssekabembe Kiberu and other Kingdom officials are expected to be attend without fail.

Airtel Uganda’s Managing Director V.G. Somasekhar will lead the cast of sponsors and partners.

R-L: Airtel MD V.G. Somasekhar, Airtel COO and Airtel PRO Sumin Namaganda

The race is always flagged off by Majesty the Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II at his palace in Mengo on the date that will be confirmed at the launch.

The run is meant to celebrate the birthday of the Kabaka with particular Corporate Social Responsibility causes attached.

The Airtel Kabaka Birthday Run has become one of the country’s most awaited annual social events. Proceeds from the run will help Sickle Cell patients.

Besides the Airtel Kabaka Birthday run, Airtel Uganda Limited also sponsor a number of other Buganda Kingdom activities such as Kabaka’s birthday celebration, the Kabaka’s coronation as well as Eid El Fitri and Masaza Cup.

By and large, the communications giants have a big stake in Uganda’s sports development with over Shs 10 billion invested in football development through the famous Airtel Rising Stars (U-17) girls and boys football as well the flagship sponsorship for the Uganda Cranes.