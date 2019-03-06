AS Kigali’s Kalanda, Batte face stern test away to Etincelles

Rwanda Premier League:
Wednesday, 6th March 2019
- APR VS Marines
- Mukura Victory Vs Kiyovu Sports
- Espoir Vs Musanze
Thursday, 7th March 2019:
- Police Vs Amagaju
- Etincelles Vs AS Kigali
- AS Muhanga Vs Kirehe
AS Kigali Football Club, home to two Ugandans; goalkeeper Shamiru Batte and striker Frank ‘Machette’ Kalanda, will travel for an away tie to Etincelles in the Rwanda Premier League on Thursday, 7th March 2019.
This will be one of the three matches lined up on the day.
But, before those matches, there are three other game on Wednesday.
APR hosts Marines, Mukura Victory entertains Kiyovu Sports and Espoir will be home to Musanze.
The two other matches for Thursday will see Police at home to Amagaju and AS Muhanga shall entertain Kirehe.
AS Kigali’s last game during the previous week witnessed them win 2-1 over Marines.
Kirehe shocked holders APR with a goal-less stalemate.
As a team, we are set for that away match. We shall work collectively for maximum pointsShamiru Batte, AS Kigali Goalkeeper
Previous results:
- AS Kigali 2-1 Marines
- Kirehe 0-0 APR
- Musanze 2-1 AS Muhanga
- Rayon Sports 1-0 Sunrise
- Amagaju 1-3 Espoir
- Bugesera 0-3 Mukura
- Kiyovu 1-0 Etincelles
- Police 4-0 Gicumbi