Bul earns fifth successive win over Police

Bul 2-1 Police

BUL players celebrate

Bul FC’s revived dominance over Police continued as they won 2-1 against the Cops for a record fifth successive win.

Jimmy Kulaba and James Otim goals inside the half hour were enough for Peter Onen’s side before Ronald Nyanzi pulled one back for Police at Njeru Technical Centre.

Kulaba broke the deadlock in the 15th minute tapping home from a corner before Man of the Match Owori made it 2-0 in the 27th minute.

Police coach Abdallah Mubiru had made notable changes dropping goalie Davis Mutebi for Alfred Ginyera while Sadat Kyambadde also returned to the starting team for the first time since the 4-1 loss to Nyamityobora.

But that didn’t change fortunes against a side that before 2016 had never beaten the Cops, losing four games in the process since 2012.

Nyanzi scored five minutes after the break to give Mubiru and charges hope of picking at least a draw but the hosts held on for all three points.

Bul now have 35 points from 23 games while Police stay 10th on the 16-team log with 29 points.