Cameroon condemns 10-man Uganda Cubs in UEFA Assist U17 contest

Action between Cameroon and Uganda U-17 sides during the UEFA youth invitational tourney. Uganda’s Rogers Mugisha (right) scored the lone goal. (PHOTO: FUFA Media)

UEFA Assist U-17 International Tournament

Cameroon 1-4 Uganda

The Uganda Cubs (U-17 national team) suffered a humbling 4-1 loss to Cameroon during a UEFA U-17 international tourney duel played at the Anglanziki Sports Complex in Antalya, Turkey on Tuesday.

The Ugandan youngsters led the game 1-0 at some stage through Rogers Mugisha’s goal. Mugisha plays for Bright Stars Junior Team.

However, Leonel Wamba equalized as the first half ended one goal apiece.

Tossing of the coin by the referees prior to kick off (PHOTO: FUFA Media)

Three quick second half goals won the day for Thomas Libihi’s coached side.

Wamba added two other goals to complete his hat-trick before Steve Mvoue crowned the scoring business.

Uganda finished the game with 10 men following a red card to John Rogers in the closing stages of the game.

The match was originally scheduled to be played on Monday but pushed forward because of heavy rains.

This U17 tournament exclusively sponsored by UEFA is all about bringing together talented young players from around the world & giving them valuable competitive and cultural experiences.

It will also help the Africa countries invited to prepare for the CAF U-17 tournament that will be staged in Tanzania, come April.

Uganda U-17 Team (PHOTO: FUFA Media)

Uganda Cubs XI: Delton Oyo (G.K), Kevin Sekimbegga, Ibrahim Juma, John Rogers, Kizito Gavin, Ekellot Ibrahim, Davis Sekajja, Thomas Kakaire, Isma Mugulusi, Shafic Kakande, Rogers Mugisha

Subs: Jack Komakech, Shafiki Wasswanga, Polycarp Mwaka, Edrine Opaala Edrine, John Kokas Alou, Ivan Asaba, Samson Kasozi, Soul Kiddawalime, James Jarieko