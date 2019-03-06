CHAN 2020 Qualifiers | Central Eastern Zone (First Round)
- Uganda Cranes Vs South Sudan
- Somalia Vs Rwanda
- Tanzania Vs Sudan
- Kenya Vs Burundi
*First Round: July 26-28, 2019 (First Leg), August 2-4, 2019 (Second Leg)
*Second Round: September 20-22, 2019 (First Leg), October 18-20 (Second Leg)
The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has confirmed the dates for the qualifiers of the 2020 African Nations Championship (CHAN) to be hosted by Ethiopia.
Uganda Cranes will face South Sudan between July 26th – 28th 2019 in the opening round of the first round for the qualifiers.
The return leg will happen between August 2nd and 4th 2019.
Both matches will be played in Kampala because South Sudan requested to have all their international matches for the year 2019 to be played in Uganda since the Juba stadium is under renovation.
The winner between Uganda and South Sudan over the two legs will face the winner between Somalia and Rwanda between September 20-22, 2019 (First Leg in Kigali) and October 18-20 (Second Leg in Kampala) for a slot to the final tournament that will be hosted in Ethiopia come 2020.
The format of the competition remains unchanged and will be played on a zonal basis to determine the finalists for Ethiopia.
Forty-seven teams are engaged in the battle for 15 places to join the hosts Ethiopia at the sixth CHAN finals tournament.
Uganda has played at four CHAN Championships in Sudan (2011), South Africa (2014), Rwanda (2016) and Morocco (2018).
Democratic Republic of Congo are the record winners with two titles as Morocco are the reigning champions.
Other Round 1 Fixtures
Northern Zone
- Algeria Vs Morocco
- Tunisia Vs Libya
Western Zone – A
- Guinea Bissau Vs Mali
- Cape Verde Vs Mauritania
- Liberia Vs Senegal
Western Zone – B:
- Benin Vs Togo
Round 2
- Winner Benin/Togo Vs Nigeria
- Niger Vs Cote D’Voire
- Ghana Vs Burkina Faso
Central Zone:
Round 1:
- Central Africa Republic Vs Chad
Round 2:
- Winner Central Africa Republic/Chad Vs DR Congo
- Cameroon Vs Sao Tome and Principe
- Equatorial Guinea Vs Congo
Southern Zone:
Round 1:
- Botswana Vs Seychelles
- Swaziland Vs Malawi
Round 2:
- Winner Botswana/ Seychelles Vs Zambia
- Winner Malawi/Swaziland Vs Angola
- Comoros Vs Namibia
- Madagascar Vs Mozambique
- Lesotho Vs South Africa
- Mauritius Island Vs Zimbabwe
Round 3:
- Winner Botswana / Seychelles Vs Zambia Vs Winner Malawi/Swaziland Vs Angola
- Winner Comoros / Namibia Vs Winner Madagascar / Mozambique
- Winner Lesotho / South Africa Vs Mauritius Island / Zimbabwe
The quota for the various zones is as follows:
Northern Zone – 2 teams
Western A Zone – 2 teams
Western B Zone – 3 teams
Central Zone – 3 teams
Central-East Zone – 2 teams + Ethiopia
Southern Zone – 3 teams