Uganda Cranes’ striker Patrick Kaddu (C) celebrates his goal against Cape Verde at Namboole (Photo: John Batanudde)

CHAN 2020 Qualifiers | Central Eastern Zone (First Round)

Uganda Cranes Vs South Sudan

Somalia Vs Rwanda

Tanzania Vs Sudan

Kenya Vs Burundi

*First Round: July 26-28, 2019 (First Leg), August 2-4, 2019 (Second Leg)

*Second Round: September 20-22, 2019 (First Leg), October 18-20 (Second Leg)

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has confirmed the dates for the qualifiers of the 2020 African Nations Championship (CHAN) to be hosted by Ethiopia.

Uganda Cranes will face South Sudan between July 26th – 28th 2019 in the opening round of the first round for the qualifiers.

The return leg will happen between August 2nd and 4th 2019.

Both matches will be played in Kampala because South Sudan requested to have all their international matches for the year 2019 to be played in Uganda since the Juba stadium is under renovation.

The winner between Uganda and South Sudan over the two legs will face the winner between Somalia and Rwanda between September 20-22, 2019 (First Leg in Kigali) and October 18-20 (Second Leg in Kampala) for a slot to the final tournament that will be hosted in Ethiopia come 2020.

The format of the competition remains unchanged and will be played on a zonal basis to determine the finalists for Ethiopia.

Forty-seven teams are engaged in the battle for 15 places to join the hosts Ethiopia at the sixth CHAN finals tournament.

Uganda has played at four CHAN Championships in Sudan (2011), South Africa (2014), Rwanda (2016) and Morocco (2018).

Democratic Republic of Congo are the record winners with two titles as Morocco are the reigning champions.

Other Round 1 Fixtures

Northern Zone

Algeria Vs Morocco

Tunisia Vs Libya

Western Zone – A

Guinea Bissau Vs Mali

Cape Verde Vs Mauritania

Liberia Vs Senegal

Western Zone – B:

Benin Vs Togo

Round 2

Winner Benin/Togo Vs Nigeria

Niger Vs Cote D’Voire

Ghana Vs Burkina Faso

Central Zone:

Round 1:

Central Africa Republic Vs Chad

Round 2:

Winner Central Africa Republic/Chad Vs DR Congo

Cameroon Vs Sao Tome and Principe

Equatorial Guinea Vs Congo

Southern Zone:

Round 1:

Botswana Vs Seychelles

Swaziland Vs Malawi

Round 2:

Winner Botswana/ Seychelles Vs Zambia

Winner Malawi/Swaziland Vs Angola

Comoros Vs Namibia

Madagascar Vs Mozambique

Lesotho Vs South Africa

Mauritius Island Vs Zimbabwe

Round 3:

Winner Botswana / Seychelles Vs Zambia Vs Winner Malawi/Swaziland Vs Angola

Winner Comoros / Namibia Vs Winner Madagascar / Mozambique

Winner Lesotho / South Africa Vs Mauritius Island / Zimbabwe

The quota for the various zones is as follows:

Northern Zone – 2 teams

Western A Zone – 2 teams

Western B Zone – 3 teams

Central Zone – 3 teams

Central-East Zone – 2 teams + Ethiopia

Southern Zone – 3 teams