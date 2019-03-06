Edward Golola

Vipers SC assistant Coach Edward Golola admitted the better team won in the defeat against Ndejje University and blamed the loss on a slow start.

The reigning league champions were expected to make light work of the Ndejje side that is languishing in relegation but goals from Robert Eseru and Anwar Ntege ensured Tito Okello penalty could only count for a consolation.

“We didn’t start as we would have wanted and that affected us,” Edward Golola said. “We struggle in the second half and we always win games in the first half like against Bright Stars and Express,” he added.

I think from the way they played, they undermined the opponents and we were punished. At the end of the day, the better with a different character and attitude won the game.

Goalkeeper Fabien Mutombora was at the end of an error that led to second goal for the hosts in Ndejje but Golola refused to individually blame the Burundian.

It’s the whole team although the goalkeeper with his experience could have done better. We are going to the drawing board, rectify our mistakes and then look at bouncing back in high gear.

Vipers’ next game will be an away tie against Proline in the Stanbic Uganda Cup on Sunday at Lugogo.