Huge line-up set for NRC round two

Current NRC leader Jas Mangat’s Evo X (Photo: John Batanudde)

The National Rally Championship (NRC) series has continued to register huge entries, with the forthcoming event receiving more than the season opener last month.

The event, which returns to Mukono since 2015, has attracted over 50 crews for the weekend’s show.

The Mukono rally will start on Saturday with a 6.54kilometre Super Special Stage before crews take on 120.27kilometres for the final day.

Ronald Sebuguzi and Leon Ssenyange in a Mitsubishi EvoX will lead the charge; starting car number one on road in Mukono.

They will be followed by season opener winner, Jas Mangat.

Given the tight competition from the season opener, NRC round two is expected to produce even a tighter battle in all categories.

All crews will be expected to either assert themselves after some unfinished business from the shortened season opener.

More so, the weekend will mark the full return of Ponsiano Lwakataka after acquiring a new and more superior car; the Subaru N12B.

Unissan Bakunda and Yusuf Bukenya will as well make their return to driving after joining Team 444 of fellow driver Abdul Kateete. The two drivers were offered cars for the full season.

Entry List