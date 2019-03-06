Kateete steadfast on building formidable rally team

Abdul Kateete (R) and co-driver Rahma Mohammed

Talk of one having a golden heart; and there you find Abdul Kateete.

Kateete, an active rally driver has widened his love for Motorsport by extending financial support to several crews under his rally team; Team 444.

“I started team 444 to create a big family in motorsport. I wanted to bring people together by involving several crews to the team just for togetherness in the sport,” says Kateete.

Yusuf Bukenya and Unissan Bakunda are the latest recruits.

Despite proving their improved pace, Bakunda and Bukenya were forced out of the driver’s seat last year.

While Bukenya’s car burnt to ashes in Fort Portal rally, Bakunda rolled his Mitsubishi Evo IV in Mbale rally and that forced his exit out of the driver’s seat.

But the two promising drivers have been handed a lifeline.

Kateete admits that its the youthful drive that Bukenya and Bakunda have that convinced him to bring the duo under his wings.

“They were young boys who had started making their dreams come true as drivers. But after both losing their cars, there is no way they could take on their dreams as drivers.

“I know Bakunda had gone back to co-driving. But he would not make his name again as a co-driver than he would as a driver. Even if there people who wanted to help them, they cannot come when they are out of the action,” said Kateete.

Bakunda and Bukenya now join Leila Mayanja, Gilberto Balondemu and Patrick Sembabulidde under Team 444.

“My motive is to make motorsport a good place for all us. I also want to be exemplary to the rest of able drivers who can help one or two drivers to thrive. Selfishness is not meant for motorsport since each team needs the other for better competition.

“Such kind of gestures will create harmony within motorsport,” he asserted.

Running five cars in the national championship may come at a cost. Kateete is however sure it will be a managaeble venture.

“Everything is about planning. Whatever am doing now was planned prior,” he says.

Kateete’s new recruits; Bakunda and Bukenya start their contention at this weekend’s National Rally Championship event in Mukono.

Kateete is not only in motor rallying but also motocross where he is a rider parent as well as an official