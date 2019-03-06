Mary Louis Simkins Memorial Club hosts successful February Golf Mug

Golfers had a field day at office during the February mug at the Mary Louis Simkins Memorial tourney

The Mary Louis Simkins Memorial Golf Club in Namulonge successfully hosted their February monthly mug at the 9 hole golfing facility.

A lion’s share of the 48 golfers who took part were from West Nile as guests.

Lady golfer Esther Nakiranda scored 55 for the best nett score of the 8 lady golfers who took part. Faith Namara had 60 nett to claim the runners up slot.

Tom Jjingo won the men’s group A with 66 nett as Isma Birikadde took the runners-up place with 74 nett .

Ronald Kasozi took group B (63 nett), followed by Moses Mukiibi (69 nett) on countback.

Geofrey Ssenvume was aloft group C with 60 nett, ahead of Patrick Drate (65 nett).

Mary Louis Simkins Memorial Golf Club (Namulonge) officially got affiliated to the Uganda Golf Union in November 2018.

The club is on a massive drive to attract and retain new members.

It has for long been viewed as a breeding ground for many golfers in Uganda, three of whom are on the current Uganda national golf team.

Results

Group A

Winner: Tom Jjingo (66 nett)

Tom Jjingo (66 nett) Runners up: Ismail Birikadde (74 Nett)

Group B

Winner: Ronald Kasozi (63 nett)

Ronald Kasozi (63 nett) Runners up: Moses Mukiibi (69 Nett Count Back)

Group C

Winner: Geoffrey Ssenvume (60 nett)

Geoffrey Ssenvume (60 nett) Runners up: Patrick Drate (65 c/b)

Ladies