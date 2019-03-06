Mutyaba salvages point for KCCA at Tooro

Tooro United 1-1 KCCA

Julius Poloto was booked as KCCA drew 1-1 with Tooro United at Buhinga

KCCA dropped two points in a 1-1 draw with Tooro United but are now four points clear at the top of the premier league.

Mike Mutyaba salvaged a point for the 12-time champions with a strike that cancelled out Godfrey Lwesibawa goal in the second half after a goalless draw at half time.

There were changes in the KCCA line up but most notably, the return of skipper Timothy Awany who replaced Bernard Muwanga at the heart of defence.

Eight minutes after break, Lwesibawa put the hosts in the lead with an easy goal but Mutyaba replied seven minutes later with a free kick that needed a deflection to beat Joel Mutakubwa.

Earlier, referee Mashood Ssali had cancelled out Allan Okello off a rebound from another Mutyaba attempt from a free kick.

KCCA now move to 49 points in 23 games while Tooro United are now 7th with 33 points.