Obuya penalty inspires Maroons past Bright Stars

Pius ‘TZ Iniesta’ Obuya shields the ball away from Bright Stars’ Samuel Ssekitto. Obuya scored the lone goal at Luzira on Wednesday (PHOTO: DAVID ISABIRYE)

Uganda Premier League (Match Day 23):

Wednesday Results:

Maroons 1-0 Bright Stars

Bright Stars KCCA 1-1 Tooro United

Tooro United Paidha Black Angels 0-2 URA

URA BUL 2-1 Police

Police SC Villa 1-2 Kirinya-Jinja S.S

Maroons Football Club edged visiting Bright Stars 1-0 during Matchday 23 of the Uganda Premier League at the lakeside Prisons Stadium in Luzira on Wednesday.

Uganda U-20 player Pius Obuya scored the lone goals of the match, also watched by Uganda Cranes assistant coach Mathias Lule.

Obuya confidently drilled home a 54th minute penalty, sending goalkeeper Benson Wagima the wrong way.

The penalty was awarded by FIFA Referee William Oloya for a handball in the forbidden area by the Bright Stars defender Derrick Ngobi in a goal melee situation.

The penalty decision prompted protests from the visiting team players and officials.

Earlier on, before the goal, either sides had an equal share of goal scoring opportunities.

Bright Stars skipper Nelson Senkatuka missed a free header from close range while Maroons’ duo of Bronson Nsubuga and Solomon Walusimbi were denied on different fronts by the visiting team defence.

Maroons’ forward Solomon Walusimbi (right) troubled the Bright Stars backline (PHOTO: DAVID ISABIRYE)

Either sides called for their respective three changes in the game.

First, holding midfielder Augustine Kacancu paved way for a more creative midfielder Henry Kiwanuka after 55 minutes.

Then on 71 minutes, there was a double change for the away side with Dan Birikwalira and Sula Ssebunza creating space for Brian Kayanja and Alfred Onek respectively.

Maroons called off a largely impressive dread-locked Bronson Nsubuga for Emmanuel Olinga on 75 minutes, striker Alex Wogalo created space for another lanky forward Isaac Otto and Obuya came out for Yahaya Luuti deep in injury time.

Towards the end, the game was halted temporarily as a colourful Crested Crane bird stormed the pitch and blocked the on-going action.

This was Maroons’ 6th win of the campaign in 23 matches played thus far, taking them to 12th place, a slot above SC Villa.

Bright Stars suffered their 7th loss of the season, dropping to 11th as they remain on 28 points.

Maroons XI vs Bright Stars (PHOTO: DAVID ISABIRYE)

Team Line Ups:

Maroons XI: Emmanuel Akol (G.K), Eddie Kapampa, Brian Majwega, Martin Mpuuga, John Silverstre Okello, Felix Okello, Ronald Orombi, Pius Obuya (90’ Yahaya Luuti), Bronson Nsubuga (75’ Emmanuel Olinga), Solomon Walusimbi, Alex Wogalo (80’ Isaac Otto)

Subs Not Used: Eric Dhaira (G.K), Dan Wagaluka, Herman Wasswa, Maxwell Okello

Head coach: Robert Ssekweyama

Bright Stars XI Vs Maroons at Luzira Prisons (PHOTO: DAVID ISABIRYE)

Bright Stars XI: Benson Wagima (G.K), Andrew Kaggwa, Derrick Ngobi, Samuel Ssekitto, Farouk Katongole, Sula Ssebunza (71’ Alfred Onek), Brian Enzima, Juma Ssebaduka, Nelson Ssenkatuka, Augustine Kacancu (55’ Henry Kiwanuka), Dan Birikwalira (71’ Brian Kayanja)

Subs Not Used: Simon Tamale, John Kokas Opejo, Fred Segujja, Rajab Kakooza

Head coach: Fred Kajoba