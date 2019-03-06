Express players complain to match officials after the game

Following a successful appeal against a three-year ban, referee Ronald Kirangwa ban has been reduced to just six months.

Kirangwa and his assistants Lydia Wanyama and Samuel Kakembo were banned for three years, two months and five years respectively in the aftermath of a 1-1 draw between Express and Vipers at Wankulukuku.

The trio according for the FUFA Referee’s Disciplinary panel were unprofessional in the manner they handled the game in which Tito Okello scored a late equaliser from an offside position to salvage a point for the Venoms.

Kirangwa did appeal the decision and the Fufa Appeals Committee opted to reduce the punishment as per the statement signed by Diana Nabuuso, its chairperson.

• Considering FUFA statutes, regulations and exercising the powers of the FUFA Appeals Committee under article 13 of the FFUA Disciplinary Code the Appeals Committee Rules as follows;

• Mr Kirangwa’s appeal is allowed

• The three year suspension sanction is set aside and substituted with a six (6) months suspension. The suspension will include the time he has been serving.

Kirangwa will officiate no more games this season just like Kakembo whose five year ban has been reduced to one but demoted to officiate in the lower leagues.