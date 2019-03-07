All set for 3rd edition of Women’s Woodball Championship

Uganda Woodball Federation (UWbF) has confirmed that the 2019 Women’s Woodball Championship will be held on Friday, 8th March at Mandela National stadium.

For the last two years that the championship has been staged, it continues to grow in stature and competition is expected to be even tighter in the 3rd edition.

According to UWbF, the annual tournament is staged in commemoration of the World Women’s that is celebrated on 8th March every year.

“Uganda Woodball Federation will join the rest of the world to celebrate the International Women’s Day on Friday, March 8, 2019. UWbF will celebrate the Women with a one-day Woodball Championship for Women at Mandela National Stadium starting at 10:00am.”

Last year, Denise Pulkeria Nanjeru of Stroke Woodball Club emerged winner in the open category with a total of 98 strokes in 24 gates.

In the corporate class, Agnes Amongin of Uganda National Examinations Board (UNEB) came top on 125 strokes in 24 gates.

Brenda Anyimo (Luzira SS) and Sophia Nakiganda( Nabugala Muslim Primary School) won in the youth and junior categories respectively. Anyimo won with 62 strokes in 12 gates while Nakiganda had 72 strokes.

The tournament comes just two days before players go for the first national team trials on 10th March 2019 at Spenah beach.

A provisional squad of 40 players (20 men and 20 women) was summoned and only six from either gender will be selected to feature for Uganda at the 2nd World Beach Woodball Championship that will be hosted in Uganda.