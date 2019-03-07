Golfers keen for 2019 Elgon open in Mbale

A Swedish golfer Stephan interacts with his caddie. The Elgon open will attracts foreigners who love to tour Uganda’s beauty as well (PHOTO: DAVID ISABIRYE)

Event: 2 nd Elgon Golf Open

2 Elgon Golf Open Date: 9 th – 10 th March 2019

9 – 10 March 2019 Venue: Mbale Sports Club

Mbale Sports Club First Tee-off : 8 AM

: 8 AM Green-Fees: Shs. 40,000

Shs. 40,000 Mode of play: Medal

The Mbale Golf Course is a scenic facility given the gigantic Mountain Elgon in the vicinity.

For the second year in row, golfers across the country will converge at this 9 hole golf course in Mbale Municipality for the Elgon open tourney.

The tournament tees off on Saturday, 9th March 2019 and will wind up the next day.

According to the club captain, Paul Okiring, a big field is expected to grace this championship, many of whom will come from the Eastern Uganda golf clubs, Kampala, Entebbe, Mbarara and as far as Kenya.

Okiring predicts the number to be over 60 as the golfers battle out.



On 9th and 10th March 2019, we shall be hosting the second edition of the Elgon Golf Open at the Mbale Sports Club. We expect home based golfers within Mbale, Jinja, Tororo, Soroti, Kampala, Entebbe, Mbarara and from as far as Kenya. Paul Okiring, Mbale Golf Club captain

The Elgon open is one of the tournaments sanctioned by the Uganda Golf Union (UGU).

Depending on handicaps, the golfers will be vying in the respective group catergories; A, B and C with the green fees at 40,000/= per head.

The mode of play for this two day’s event will be medal.

Mbale based veteran golfer George Magombe, 70, will lead the local home legion.

Magombe is a regular participant in most local tournaments since 1969.

There will be prizes in the different playing group catergories (A,B and C depending on handicaps) in either gender.

The seniors too will be rewarded as well as the overall.

Okiring clarifies that the Elgon open will open doors to further tournaments at the club as the club nite, monthly mugs as well as the prestigious Mbale Golf open in July 2019.