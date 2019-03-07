Crested Cranes Regional Tour: Bulega names squad for Kampala tour

Crested Cranes Regional Tour

Saturday, 16 th March 2019 2PM

March 2019 2PM Crested Cranes vs. Kampala Select Team – StarTimes Stadium

Hasifa Nassuna and Shamira Nalujja are part of the squad

Crested Cranes coach Faridah Bulega has released a squad of 23 players that will feature against Kampala Region select team in a regional tour match slated for 16th March 2019.

The game will come as a curtain raiser for the Cranes (senior men’s national team) regional tour against Kampala region at the same venue.

Like it is the case with the Cranes, the ladies’ national team will also start having regional tours around the country aimed at taking the team closer to the masses.

She Corporate captain Vanessa Edith Karungi returns to the national team set up after close to a year. The last time she was summoned to the team was at the start of last year as the Crested Cranes were preparing to face Kenya in the 2018 Africa Cup of Nations.

Karungi has so far kept seven clean sheets in the nine league games played so far. Only Kawempe Muslim’s Juliet Adeke has kept more(eight).

Phoebe Banura (UCU Lady Cardinals), Wilmer Nantumbwe (She Corporate), Margaret Birabwa( Muteesa I Royal University) and Damalie Matama(She Corporate) have all earned their maiden call to the national team.

The squad comprises of four goalkeepers, six defenders, eight midfielders and four strikers. The team will train for two days on 14th and 15th March 2019

Full Squad

Goalkeepers: Ruth Aturo (UCU Lady Cardinals), Vanessa Edith Karungi (She Corporate), Juliet Adeke (Kawempe Muslim Ladies), Daizy Nakiziro (Lady Doves)

Defenders: Shadia Nankya (Uganda Martys High School Lubaga), Aisha Namukisa (Kampala Queens), Wilmer Nantumbwe (She Corporate), Margaret Birabwa ( Muteesa I Royal University), Phoebe Banura ( UCU Lady Cardinals), Viola Namuddu ( Makerere University)

Midfileders: Damalie Matama (Kampala Queens), Phiona Nabbumba (Ajax Queens,Bulenga), Fauziah Najjemba (Isra Soccer Academy), Tracy Jones Akiror (Kawempe Muslim Ladies), Teddy Najjuma (UCU Lady Cardinals), Lilian Mutuuzo (Kampala Queens), Anita Namata (Kawempe Muslim Ladies), Shamira Nalujja (Isra Soccer Academy)

Forwards: Juliet Nalukenge (Kawempe Muslim Ladies), Monica Namwase (Kampala Queens), Resty Nanziri (Kampala Queens), Zaina Namuleme (Kampala Queens), Hasifa Nassuna (UCU Lady Cardinals)