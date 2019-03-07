Kisala applies for vacant Azam head coach job

Kefa Kisala (far left) on the Express FC technical bench, his latest job (PHOTO: JOHN BATANUDDE)

Former Uganda Cranes player and assistant coach Kefa Kisala is among the numerous coaches who have applied for the vacant head coach job of Tanzania Premier League side Azam Football Club.

Kisala, a CAF ‘A’ licenced tactician is currently a free agent after parting ways with Express Football Club.

Kawowo Sports has established that Kisala is among the over 20 coaches who have duly expressed interest in the Azam FC head coach job.

This follows the unfortunate sacking of Hans Van Der Pluijm from Netherlands as well as his Tanzanian assistant Juma Mwambusi over unconvincing results.

Pluijm, 70, was let go following three one-all draws with Alliance, Lipuli and Coastal Union as well as losses to Tanzania Prisons and to Simba, the spark factor.

Currently, the club’s youth coach Major Abdul Mingange, a CAF ‘A’ licenced coach is the interim head coach, assisted by Iddi ‘Cheche’ Nassor.

Mingange is a retired Tanzania Defence Force officer who has also previously being head coach at Ndanda and Mbeya City Football Clubs.

Kefa Kisala during the URA FC days (PHOTO: JOHN BATANUDDE)

Kisala is expected to bring a wealth of experience having served as assistant coach for Uganda Cranes during the Bobby Williamson and early Micho days.

Locally, he has coached Uganda Revenue Authority (URA), BUL and lately Express Football Clubs.

He won the Uganda Premier League both as a player and coach.

Azam is home to Uganda Cranes right back Nicholas Wakiro Wadada.