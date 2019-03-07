Women’s Day Social: Male golfers to join ladies on the course

Legislator Sarah Babirye is expected to join the rest of the golfing family during the women’s day socials at Uganda Golf Club (PHOTO: DAVID ISABIRYE)

Event: Women’s Day Golf Social

Women’s Day Golf Social Date: Friday, 8 th March 2019

Friday, 8 March 2019 Venue: Uganda Golf Club, Kitante, Kampala

Uganda Golf Club, Kitante, Kampala First Tee-off : 8 AM

: 8 AM Theme : ‘Celebrating women’

: ‘Celebrating women’ Mode of play: Full Handicap

As Uganda joins the rest of the world to celebrate the International Women’s Day on 8th March 2019, the golfing family in the country will be sweating out, networking and enjoying the swing and putt game at the par 72 Uganda Golf Course, Kitante in Kampala.

The annual Women’s Day socials golf tournament is back in style.

Golfers are fresh from the climax of the inaugural Tusker Malt Lager series as well as the 9th Entebbe Ladies golf open tournaments, both held on the same day last week.

According to the organizers, only four clubs will be used by the golfers as a by-rule.

The theme of the tournament rhymes with the day’s main agenda ‘celebrating women’.

This day-long championship is organized by the Uganda Ladies Golf Union in conjunction with the Uganda Golf Union and the Uganda Golf Club.

According to one of the organizers, Jackie Kamunyu, she expects a good turn up as the women’s day is celebrated on the course;

The women’s day socials tournament will be held on Friday, 8th March 2019. We expect a good turn up from the golfing family. The mode of play will be full handicap. Jackie Kamunyu

Anne Abeja swings

There is a special prize reserved for the overall golfer on the day.

Winners and runners up in the different groups per gender will also be recognized.

55 year old Catherine Pavie, a member at Jinja Club could also be part

Some of the lady golfers expected included the queen of Entebbe greens – Irene Nakalembe, fresh from claiming her fifth successive Entebbe Ladies Open victory.

Eva Magala

Others will be the Uganda Ladies Union president Eva Magala (the USPA best sports personality for February 2019), Anne Abeja, Peace Kabasweka, Monica Ntege, Sarah Babirye, Martha Babirye, Shiela Kensiime, Bridget Nakamoga and a host of young talented female golfers.

rene Nakalembe walks through the course with the caddy

Martha Babirye watches her ball off the sand bunker. She is a top contender for the overall prize.

To many ardent golfers, the women’s day socials will act as a warm up event for the second round of the Singleton match play championship at Entebbe Club on Saturday, 9th March 2019.